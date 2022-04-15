Chris Bassitt Cruises, Offense Erupts For 10 Runs In Mets' Home Opener

NEW YORK -- Friday was filled with a series of events at Citi Field from the unveiling of the Tom Seaver Statue to three positive COVID-19 tests in the clubhouse - oh yeah, and there was a baseball game to be played.

Starting pitcher Chris Bassitt took the mound against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Jackie Robinson Day in the Mets' home opener in front of a loud and packed house. And the righty posted his second straight impressive performance in as many outings in a Mets uniform to lead New York to a laugher of a 10-3 victory.

In what was his Citi Field debut, Bassit went six innings on 98 pitches, allowing just one run on two hits, while striking out six and walking two. The only run that Arizona could muster up against Bassitt came on a Daulton Varsho solo homer in the top of the sixth with his team trailing 5-0.

In his first two starts as a Met, Bassitt has gone 2-0 and posted a 0.75 ERA with 14 strikeouts across 12 total innings. The Mets' rotation now carries a 1.32 ERA in their first 47 innings to go along with 47 strikeouts in the first eight games of the season.

Entering the day, the Mets' offense was averaging 4.9 runs per game across the first seven contests during the opening road trip of the season. And what better way to greet the Citi Field faithful for the first time in 2022 by giving them some fireworks?

The Mets erupted for 10 runs on 12 hits against Zach Davies and the Diamondbacks' bullpen on Friday. Davies surrendered five runs (four earned) across 4.1 innings, before Arizona's 'pen matched these five runs as the game progressed.

Pete Alonso entered the day as the National League's RBI leader. Alonso added to his total, knocking in two more runs with a pair of sacrifice-flys to reach 12 RBI across eight games. Robinson Canó also had his first home run of the season.

Francisco Lindor homered from both sides of the plate and drove in a total of three RBI. Lindor and Starling Marte, who crushed his first homer as a Met on three-run blast, went back-to-back to bust the game wide open in the eighth inning.

The Mets are the first team in baseball to reach six wins this season. New York has won three in a row following a two game skid and are now 6-2 on year.

Carlos Carrasco will take the mound at 1:10 pm on Saturday in the second game of the series with the Diamondbacks as the Mets look to make it four wins in a row.

