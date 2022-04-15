Skip to main content
Mets Unveil Long Awaited Tom Seaver Statue Outside Citi Field

The Mets finally unveiled the Tom Seaver statue outside of Citi Field to honor the best player in franchise history. Find out the details of this special event.

NEW YORK -- Despite dealing with some COVID-19 trouble on the roster, it was a very special day in Mets land on Friday as they honored the franchise's best player of all-time in proper fashion. 

Prior to their home opener with the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 15, the Mets finally unveiled the long awaited statue of Tom Seaver outside of Citi Field.

Among those on-hand to honor the late great Hall of Fame pitcher included team owners Steve and Alex Cohen, ex-owner Fred Wilpon, Tom's widow Nancy, his two daughters Sarah and Anne, former Met greats Keith Hernandez, Mike Piazza, Ron Darling and Mookie Wilson, and current ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. 

Seaver won three Cy Young Awards with the Mets and helped lead the franchise to their first World Series title in 1969. The Mets retired Seaver's No. 41 jersey number in 1988. 

Seaver passed away in August 2020 at the age of 75 due to dementia and COVID-19 complications. 

The Seaver statue can be found to the right of the home run apple outside Citi Field, standing 10-foot high, weighing 3,200 pounds. 

Mets Lose Brandon Nimmo, Mark Canha To COVID IL Prior To Home Opener

- How Long Of A Leash Should The Mets Give Robinson Canó?

- Mets' Biggest Strengths And Weaknesses On Full Display In First Road Trip Of Regular Season

