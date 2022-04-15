Mets Lose Brandon Nimmo, Mark Canha To COVID IL Prior To Home Opener

NEW YORK -- Friday was supposed to be a special day at Citi Field, where the Mets unveiled the Tom Seaver statue outside of the ballpark prior to their home opener with the Arizona Diamondbacks. But it wasn't all sunshines and rainbows this morning in Queens.

The Mets lost 2/3rds of their starting outfield, placing centerfielder Brandon Nimmo and left fielder Mark Canha on the COVID-19 IL. Nimmo and Canha tested positive for COVID-19, but are both asymptomatic, per The New York Post.

According to MLB rules, there is no minimum stay for vaccinated players on the COVID-19 IL. Unvaccinated players must miss a minimum of 10 days if they test positive. While Nimmo's vaccination status is unknown, Canha's wife, Marci, shared via Twitter that her husband is vaccinated and boosted.

The Mets have activated utility man Matt Reynolds and outfielder Nick Plummer from the taxi squad to take Nimmo's and Canha's roster spots. This duo will serve as bench players in the interim.

In addition to losing Nimmo and Canha, one member of the Mets' coaching staff has tested positive for COVID-19, according to manager Buck Showalter. Bench coach Glenn Sherlock is unavailable today and will be replaced by Danny Barnes, per The Post.

