Ex-Mets' Cy Young Winner Nearing Long-Awaited Return
This former New York Mets starting pitcher is nearing an over year-long return to the major leagues.
Right-hander Jacob deGrom, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, made his third and possibly final rebab start for the Texas Rangers on Sunday and is now nearing a return to their starting rotation. deGrom last pitched in the major leagues on April 30, 2023 against the New York Yankees.
Currently in the second year of a six-year, $185 million contract he signed with the Rangers back in December 2022, deGrom spent the first nine of his 10 major league seasons with the Mets. He won the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2014 before developing into arguably the best pitcher in the league in the late-2010s to early-2020s. This included consecutive NL Cy Young Awards in 2018 and 2019, with an unfathomable 1.70 ERA in the former year; the righty has a career 2.53 ERA and 2.59 FIP.
However, deGrom has been hampered by injuries over the past several seasons. Despite a mind-boggling 1.08 ERA in the first half of the 2021 season, he wouldn't pitch after July 7 due to elbow inflammation. These problems continued in 2022, as he missed the first four months of the year with a stress fracture in his right scapula; he would make just 11 starts for New York that season, and subsequently left in free agency.
Finally, after signing with the Rangers, the 36-year-old made just six starts before tearing his UCL and undergoing TJS, ending his first season with his new team.
deGrom has made three rehab starts for the Rangers Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express, and has looked like his old Cy Young self in those outings. The righty has gone 6.2 innings and gave up just three hits, one run, and one walk while striking out 10.
With the reigning World Series champions going through a very disappointing 2024 season, this will certainly be a bright spot for this Rangers team during the last month of the regular season.