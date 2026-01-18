ESPN pinpoints Mets' top trade target

The New York Mets improved their roster significantly by signing Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million deal on January 16. However, that deal didn't help address the biggest hole in the Mets' roster right now.

While the Mets could use another frontline starting pitcher to pair with Nolan McLean, they most desperately need an outfielder. After trading Brandon Nimmo for Marcus Semien earlier this winter, New York's current starting outfield is Juan Soto in right, Tyrone Taylor in center, and perhaps top prospect Carson Benge in left, although he has never made his MLB debut.

None of the other outfield options (such as Nick Morabito and Jared Young) is appealing, and the truth is that Tyrone Taylor is not the ideal starter in center field. While Benge will likely get an opportunity at some point, he's probably too green to be the Mets' starting left fielder on Opening Day.

The Mets were trying to address this deficiency by signing star outfielder Kyle Tucker before he signed a four-year, $240 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this week. So now the Mets must look elsewhere to fill that void.

ESPN suggests Lars Nootbaar makes sense for Mets

ESPN insider Jorge Castillo made it clear which option he believes is best for New York, which he conveyed in a January 17 article.

"Free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger made sense for the Mets, but now that Bichette -- and his $42 million average annual value -- is on the books, a cheaper alternative is likely, at least as long as Bellinger continues to seek a seven-year deal. Having Brett Baty, who was previously projected to start at third base, play left field is a possibility," Castillo wrote.

"Other options include Harrison Bader, a former Met, in free agency, or acquiring an outfielder such as Lars Nootbaar via trade," he added.

This isn't the first time that New York has been linked to Nootbaar, as Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter proposed that the Mets should trade Ronny Mauricio for him in a January 13 article.

Nootbaar (who would become a free agent in 2028) hit .234 with a .686 OPS in 135 games for the Cardinals in 2025. However, he has proven to be a more capable hitter than that in the past, and appears poised for a bounce-back campaign in 2026, regardless of which team he is playing for.

It will be fascinating to see which direction the Mets will go to solve their left field woes.

