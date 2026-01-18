Mets called 'perfect fit' for 2 remaining free agents

The New York Mets are running out of options when it comes to improving their roster ahead of the 2026 season.

The good news is that New York signed star infielder Bo Bichette earlier this week, which has helped reverse some of the sentiment that the team has had one of the worst offseasons in all of baseball. But there's no question that David Stearns still has work to do if he's to cement this team as a playoff (and potential World Series) contender this year.

New York's most pressing need is adding an outfielder. They still haven't filled the hole in left field that was created when trading Brandon Nimmo for Marcus Semien, and Tyrone Taylor starting in center field doesn't inspire a ton of excitement. So it's safe to assume that the Mets will either sign Cody Bellinger, add a player a tier or two below Bellinger like Harrison Bader, or execute a trade for someone like Lars Nootbaar to improve their outfield before Opening Day.

Perhaps equally as important as adding an outfielder is securing a frontline starting pitcher to pair with Nolan McLean. The Mets' starting staff isn't intimidating right now, and its many question marks could ultimately produce similar frustration that Mets fans had to deal with down the stretch last year.

Like with the outfield, David Stearns has options when improving his team's rotation. He could try to get a trade for an ace like Freddy Peralta, or he could pursue one through free agency.

While recent reports have indicated that Stearns prefers to add a starting pitcher via the trade market, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale asserted that this doesn't take the Mets out of contention for the two best free agent hurlers available in a January 16 article.

"You don’t think the Mets are going to stop after signing Bichette, do you? Then you don’t know owner Steve Cohen, who’s not worth $21 billion from hot dog sales at the ballpark," Nightengale wrote.

"The Mets still want a front-line starting pitcher, and are the perfect fit for starter Zac Gallen or Valdez, while remaining in the market for Bellinger," he added.

Both Gallen and Valdez would be great options, and adding either would do a lot to increase the Mets' rotation's chances of collective success next season.

