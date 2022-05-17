Ex-Mets outfielder Michael Conforto could still play this season.

NEW YORK -- There's still a chance that this injured former Met can return this season.

Free agent Michael Conforto underwent shoulder surgery in April, which initially ruled him out for the remainder of the 2022 campaign.

But not so fast - Conforto's agent Scott Boras told The New York Post there's still a chance that the slugger can return in September, and he will be open to signing with teams after the MLB draft in July. Following the draft, which is being held from July 17-19, clubs can sign Conforto without surrendering a compensatory pick to the Mets, who yielded a qualifying offer to the 29-year-old in November.

“There is a possibility the swinging modality can be back to normal at a much earlier date than the throwing aspect,” Boras told The Post. “He had his surgery in April. There’s a chance depending on how he progresses that [hitting in the majors late in the season] is a possibility.”

Boras told Inside the Mets they will not be able to determine if Conforto can play this season until late-August when they receive status from the outfielder's physical therapist and surgeon. Conforto is currently rehabbing from surgery in Arizona.

Following a disappointing 2021 season, in which he hit .232/.344/.384 with a .729 OPS, 14 home runs and 55 RBIs, Conforto rejected the Mets' QO, opting to head to free agency.

However, he injured his shoulder in a workout back in January, which took place during MLB's lockout. Despite undergoing surgery last month, there is still a chance that Conforto can hit for a team down the stretch this season.

Marte's Bereavement

The Mets placed outfielder Starling Marte on the bereavement list on May 16.

As manager Buck Showalter revealed prior to the Mets-Cardinals doubleheader on Tuesday, Marte's grandmother passed away unexpectedly yesterday. Marte's grandmother raised him from the age of 10 after his mother passed away. And to no surprise, this news has been tough on the 33-year-old.

“It was heart-wrenching talking to him yesterday,” Showalter said. “I don’t think most people realize, he’s had a tough go."

Typically, the bereavement list allows players to spend time with their grieving families for three to seven days, but Showalter said the Mets will explore ways to extend this for Marte if he requires additional time.

“He’s home for as long as he needs to be there,” Showalter said.

Wednesday is also the two-year anniversary of the tragic passing of Marte's late wife, Noelia, who died of a heart attack in May of 2020.

McCann's Surgery

According to Showalter, catcher James McCann underwent his scheduled wrist surgery on Tuesday morning.

Showalter says McCann's surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his wrist was a success. But it does not change his timeline, which is set around six weeks.

In the meantime, Tomas Nido has been serving as the Mets' primary catcher, while Patrick Mazeika is the backup behind the dish.

Harvey's Suspension

Ex-Met and current Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey received a 60-game suspension without pay for participating in the distribution of a prohibited Drug of Abuse in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

During the offseason, Harvey testified in the Eric Kay trial, on behalf of his late former Angels teammate Tyler Skaggs, who passed away due to a drug overdose in 2019. In an unrelated incident to Skaggs' tragic death, Harvey admitted to distributing a banned substance.

