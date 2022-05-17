Skip to main content

Mets’ Jacob deGrom’s Latest MRI Shows ‘Continued Healing’

Mets ace Jacob deGrom’s latest MRI revealed “continued healing” in his scapula.

NEW YORK — The Mets received some promising news regarding their injured ace.

Starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on his right scapula) underwent a follow-up MRI on Monday, which revealed continued healing in his scapula, the Mets announced.

As the team went onto share, deGrom, who recently began playing catch on flat ground, will continue to build distance and velocity in his throwing program.

Once deGrom is cleared for live game action, MLB.com reported that the team plans on having him make 3-5 rehab starts before re-joining the big-league club.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner’s previous round of imaging came on April 25 and showed “considerable healing.” DeGrom began throwing around two weeks later. Now he has been given the green light to continue to ramp up. 

DeGrom was shifted to the 60-day I.L. on May 10, meaning he’s not eligible to return until at least the second week of June. Regardless, this move doesn’t change the right-hander’s timeline.

DeGrom has been on the shelf since April 1. He made a total of two rehab starts, tossing five innings combined during spring training. 

