Former Mets reliever signs with Japanese club
This former New York Mets relief pitcher is taking his talents to Japan.
After not appearing in any big league games for the Mets this season, relief pitcher Grant Hartwig has agreed to a deal with the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball, Japan's premier baseball league. The righty signed a minor league deal with New York during the offseason, but was released by the ballclub on June 27.
The Mets signed the now 27-year-old as an undrafted free agent in 2021. After spending two seasons in New York's minor league system, Hartwig was promoted to the major leagues on June 19, 2023 and made his MLB debut that same day. In 28 appearances, Hartwig posted a 5-2 record with a 4.84 ERA and 1.39 WHIP, striking out 30 batters and walking 15 across 35.1 innings of work.
Read More: Former Mets fan favorite elects free agency following DFA
Hartwig eventually saw his playing time diminish with the Mets. After starting the 2024 season with Triple-A Syracuse, it was announced in June that the right-hander underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, which kept him out for six to eight weeks. Hartwig ended up appearing in just four games for the Amazins' last season, logging a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with four walks and four strikeouts in 6.2 innings.
Early in the offseason, Hartwig was dropped from the Mets' 40-man roster before re-signing on the aforementioned minor league contract. Despite registering a respectable 2-3 record with a 3.42 ERA, 33 strikeouts, and two saves in 21 outings for Syracuse this season, the Mets opted to release the 27-year-old righty.
Hartwig will now look to make an impact with the Tigers in NPB, with the hopes of making a comeback to the major leagues.