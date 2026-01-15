Mets sign left-hander to two-year minor league deal

As the baseball world and New York Mets fans await news on Kyle Tucker, the team continued to add depth pieces to solidify their bullpen.

On Thursday, the Mets announced that they had signed LHP Trey McGough to a two-year minor league deal. McGough, 27, recently came out of retirement after spending the first six seasons of his career in the minor leagues. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland.

McGough has also played parts of seasons with the minor league affiliates for the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox. In 2025, he played for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights of the International League, where he posted a 9.00 ERA and 2.20 WHIP across 15 innings of work. McGough has a career 3.21 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in his six minor league seasons.

This bullpen group is already set to look completely different from last year. Gone from the pen are closer Edwin Diaz, Ryan Helsley, Gregory Soto, and Tyler Rogers. The Mets brought in both Devin Williams and Luke Weaver from the cross-town rival Yankees, and could add either Kodai Senga or one of their second-year pitchers into a high-leverage bullpen role.

One thing that this Mets squad is short of is left-handed pitching. Currently, the Mets have Richard Lovelady, Brooks Raley, and A.J. Minter as southpaws in their pen. Minter is not expected to be ready for Opening Day as he continues to recover from surgery on a strained left lat, so the opportunity is there for a southpaw to step up and secure at least an early-season role as Minter makes his way back to action.

McGough was seen as a prospect with some potential in his earlier years. He was one of the major pieces in the Eloy Jimenez deal between Baltimore and Chicago, but was never able to make the White Sox’s big league team. His career minor league stats indicate that he has the skillset to be a viable arm in a major league bullpen.

After announcing his retirement in May, McGough looks to be re-focused and ready for another shot at the big leagues. His minor league deal means he’ll have the opportunity to compete for a spot at Spring Training, but more likely than not, he’ll start the season at Triple-A Syracuse.

