Former Mets fan favorite elects free agency following DFA
For the third time this season, veteran center fielder Travis Jankowski will be a free agent.
Following his DFA from the New York Mets last week, Jankowski cleared waivers and has officially elected free agency instead of returning to Triple-A.
The former fan favorite returned to New York on a minor league deal at the beginning of June, and he appeared in eight games for Triple-A Syracuse before joining the big league roster. Jankowski was called up when young infielder Luisangel Acuña was optioned late in the month, and was the corresponding move when the team recalled Acuña last Thursday.
During this stretch, Jankowski scored one run in four games as a pinch runner and was even called on to pitch in the 8th inning of a 12-1 blowout loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The speedy outfielder was with the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays earlier this year, but was DFA'd by both AL clubs to clear room for players returning from injury. He has posted a .244/.286/.289 slash line in a combined 45 plate appearances in 2025.
Jankowski played in 43 games for the Mets in 2022, but struggled to generate offense, batting just .167/.286/.167 in 54 plate appearances. After missing a large chunk of the season due to a broken hand, the outfielder was released in late July.
The veteran has suited up for eight different teams across his 11 seasons in the majors, including the 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers. He owns a .236/.318/.305 slash line and has swiped 104 bases on 129 tries in his 707 games.
The 34-year-old will now look for the next stop in his long professional career. Jankowski can add value to any team looking for outfield depth from a speedy, versatile veteran who has performed in big moments.