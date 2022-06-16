Skip to main content

Former Mets Prospect Tragically Passes Away at 21

Former Mets prospect tragically passes away at 21-years-old.

On Thursday, we received some very sad news in the baseball world.

Former Mets minor league outfield prospect Darwyn Encarnacion passed away in a car wreck at just 21-years-old. 

As MLB insider Hector Gomez reported, Encarnacion drove his SUV off a bridge in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday. Although he survived on impact, he later died at the hospital due to injuries sustained.

El Nuevo Diario, a local outlet in the Dominican Republic, posted a disturbing picture of Encarnacion's SUV following the horrific accident. 

“He was a great human being, very disciplined, respectful and polite. He played with us for just one year, in 2019. He was even using his scholarship that the team gave him when he signed and was currently studying at university,” an executive for the Mets’  Dominican Republic team told Gomez.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Encarnacion appeared in 35 games for the Mets' Dominican Summer League team back in 2019, batting .248 with a .651 OPS in 129 plate appearances. He was released by the organization in 2020. 

Read More:

Mets Ace Max Scherzer Provides Update After Sim Game

Tommy Hunter to Join Mets; What it Means

- Mets Injury Updates: May, McCann, Holderman, Jankowski

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

New York Mets

Read More

Former Mets Prospect Tragically Passes Away at 21

36 seconds ago

New York Mets Ace Max Scherzer Provides Update After Sim Game

1 hour ago

Tommy Hunter to Join New York Mets; What it Means

3 hours ago
Max Scherzer's impressive unbeaten streak was snapped in the Mets' Game 1 doubleheader loss to the Phillies.
News

New York Mets Ace Max Scherzer Provides Update After Sim Game

By Pat Ragazzo1 hour ago
The Mets have brought back right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter on a minor-league deal.
News

Tommy Hunter to Join New York Mets; What it Means

By Pat Ragazzo3 hours ago
Dominic Smith collected four hits and drove in three RBIs to help the Mets extend their franchise record to seven consecutive series victories to open up the season.
News

Why New York Mets Aren’t Surprised by Dominic Smith’s Resurgence in Triple A

By Pat Ragazzo10 hours ago
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte exits game after hit by pitch.
News

New York Mets Outfielder Starling Marte Exits Game After Hit by Pitch

By Pat Ragazzo20 hours ago
Mets catcher James McCann will undergo surgery for a fractured bone in his wrist.
News

James McCann Nearing Return to New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo23 hours ago
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen: 'I will never feel satisfied.'
News

New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen on Trade Deadline: ‘I’m Not Ruling Out Anything’

By Pat RagazzoJun 15, 2022
Jun 14, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

How New York Mets Starter Chris Bassitt Overcame Recent Struggles to Toss Gem

By Pat RagazzoJun 15, 2022
Apr 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Trevor May (65) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Trevor May, James McCann, Colin Holderman, Travis Jankowski

By Pat RagazzoJun 14, 2022