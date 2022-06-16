Former Mets Prospect Tragically Passes Away at 21

On Thursday, we received some very sad news in the baseball world.

Former Mets minor league outfield prospect Darwyn Encarnacion passed away in a car wreck at just 21-years-old.

As MLB insider Hector Gomez reported, Encarnacion drove his SUV off a bridge in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday. Although he survived on impact, he later died at the hospital due to injuries sustained.

El Nuevo Diario, a local outlet in the Dominican Republic, posted a disturbing picture of Encarnacion's SUV following the horrific accident.

“He was a great human being, very disciplined, respectful and polite. He played with us for just one year, in 2019. He was even using his scholarship that the team gave him when he signed and was currently studying at university,” an executive for the Mets’ Dominican Republic team told Gomez.

Encarnacion appeared in 35 games for the Mets' Dominican Summer League team back in 2019, batting .248 with a .651 OPS in 129 plate appearances. He was released by the organization in 2020.

