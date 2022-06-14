New York Mets injury updates: Trevor May, James McCann, Colin Holderman, Travis Jankowski.

NEW YORK - Beyond the latest promising news regarding injured co-aces Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, the Mets provided updates on a slew of additional players on the IL, who are progressing in their rehab programs.

First, setup man Trevor May (stress reaction on right humerus) discussed where he was at in his recovery timeline in front of his locker in the Citi Field clubhouse on Tuesday. May, who began throwing on Friday and did so again Sunday, is playing long-toss and has extended to 75-feet. The righty reliever will receive another CT scan in two weeks to determine if he can start tossing bullpen sessions afterward. According to May, his arm feels good and he is pleased with where he is at health-wise. May was initially given an 8-12 week timeline after landing on the IL on May 3. He should be able to get back on the mound to begin throwing bullpen sessions around the eight week-mark.

Catcher James McCann (recovering from surgery to repair a broken hamate bone) took batting practice at Citi Field today. McCann, who given a six week recovery timeline on May 13, is nearing a rehab assignment, per the Mets.

Next, we have budding reliever Colin Holderman, who was placed on the 15-day IL on June 8. Holderman underwent an MRI recently, which confirmed the initial prognosis of a right shoulder impingement. Holderman told Newsday he expects to begin throwing in the next few days, but the Mets say he is week-to-week.

Last but not least, outfielder Travis Jankowski (left hand fracture) is also back with the team. He will receive a CT scan next week, and told MLB.com that he hopes to be cleared to grip a bat afterward. Jankowski does not believe the ramp up will be too long if his next round of imaging goes well, and he believes he may be able to beat his six to eight week timeline issued in late May.

