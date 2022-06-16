New York Mets ace Max Scherzer provides update after sim game.

NEW YORK — There is more promising news on the Mets’ injury front.

Co-ace Max Scherzer threw a simulated game on Thursday at Citi Field, reaching his target of three innings on 50 pitches.

According to the three-time Cy Young Award winner, he felt good afterward. Should Scherzer’s oblique continue to respond well, the Mets have tentative plans to send him out on a rehab assignment on Tuesday. As for which affiliate he will pitch for on his rehab assignment, that is too be determined.

Scherzer has been more than conscious of not pushing himself too hard in order to avoid suffering a setback. He has reiterated several times that he’s back to 90%, but the final hurdle is obtaining the last 10% to get back to full strength.

“When you have a high workload, you need to make sure you don’t tighten up,” Scherzer said.

The righty said he will know more closer to first pitch on Thursday night. If he doesn’t feel tightness, he should be good to go for a rehab assignment early next week.

While Scherzer doesn’t know how many rehab starts he will need before rejoining the big-league rotation, he said he’s more than willing to return after being stretched out to 75-80 pitches.

“Give me the ball,” Scherzer said.

Scherzer has been on the IL with an oblique strain since May 19. On the bright side, he is on track to return by late June or early July, despite initially being handed a six to eight week recovery timeline.

