Skip to main content

New York Mets Ace Max Scherzer Provides Update After Sim Game

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer provides update after sim game.

NEW YORK — There is more promising news on the Mets’ injury front.

Co-ace Max Scherzer threw a simulated game on Thursday at Citi Field, reaching his target of three innings on 50 pitches.

According to the three-time Cy Young Award winner, he felt good afterward. Should Scherzer’s oblique continue to respond well, the Mets have tentative plans to send him out on a rehab assignment on Tuesday. As for which affiliate he will pitch for on his rehab assignment, that is too be determined.

Scherzer has been more than conscious of not pushing himself too hard in order to avoid suffering a setback. He has reiterated several times that he’s back to 90%, but the final hurdle is obtaining the last 10% to get back to full strength.

“When you have a high workload, you need to make sure you don’t tighten up,” Scherzer said.

The righty said he will know more closer to first pitch on Thursday night. If he doesn’t feel tightness, he should be good to go for a rehab assignment early next week.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While Scherzer doesn’t know how many rehab starts he will need before rejoining the big-league rotation, he said he’s more than willing to return after being stretched out to 75-80 pitches.

“Give me the ball,” Scherzer said. 

Scherzer has been on the IL with an oblique strain since May 19. On the bright side, he is on track to return by late June or early July, despite initially being handed a six to eight week recovery timeline. 

Read More:

- Mets Injury Updates: May, McCann, Holderman, Jankowski

- Mets ace Jacob deGrom Not Facing Hitters Just yet

- Mets ace Max Scherzer set to Throw Sim Game

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Max ScherzerNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Ace Max Scherzer Provides Update After Sim Game

1 minute ago

Tommy Hunter to Join New York Mets; What it Means

2 hours ago

Why New York Mets Aren’t Surprised by Dominic Smith’s Resurgence in Triple A

8 hours ago
The Mets have brought back right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter on a minor-league deal.
News

Tommy Hunter to Join New York Mets; What it Means

By Pat Ragazzo2 hours ago
Dominic Smith collected four hits and drove in three RBIs to help the Mets extend their franchise record to seven consecutive series victories to open up the season.
News

Why New York Mets Aren’t Surprised by Dominic Smith’s Resurgence in Triple A

By Pat Ragazzo8 hours ago
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte exits game after hit by pitch.
News

New York Mets Outfielder Starling Marte Exits Game After Hit by Pitch

By Pat Ragazzo18 hours ago
Mets catcher James McCann will undergo surgery for a fractured bone in his wrist.
News

James McCann Nearing Return to New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo21 hours ago
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen: 'I will never feel satisfied.'
News

New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen on Trade Deadline: ‘I’m Not Ruling Out Anything’

By Pat Ragazzo23 hours ago
Jun 14, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

How New York Mets Starter Chris Bassitt Overcame Recent Struggles to Toss Gem

By Pat RagazzoJun 15, 2022
Apr 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Trevor May (65) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Trevor May, James McCann, Colin Holderman, Travis Jankowski

By Pat RagazzoJun 14, 2022
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom provides update on rehab.
News

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom Not Facing Hitters Just yet

By Pat RagazzoJun 14, 2022