How Mets' Rotation Is Making History In Unlikely Fashion

There was a substantial amount of hype surrounding the Mets' rotation entering the 2022 season. But after it was discovered that ace Jacob deGrom had a stress reaction on his right scapula that would sideline him indefinitely, it wasn't difficult to envision injuries derailing what was supposed to be one of the league's best units.

However, in the early-portion of the regular-season, it appears that the Mets have more than enough starting pitching to get by until deGrom returns.

Through the first 10 games of the year, the Mets' rotation has posted a 1.07 ERA. This is the best 10-game stretch to begin a season by any starting staff in baseball history since the earned run became a statistic in 1913, per Sports Radar.

The Mets' rotation has tossed 50.1 innings, allowing just six earned runs, while striking out 59 batters and issuing a mere 11 walks. Opposing offenses have slugged a measly three home runs and are hitting .158 off of the staff as well.

This historic start is shocking considering it has come without deGrom. Not to mention, future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer has not been his usual dominant self, but has still managed to go a solid 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA.

The Mets have received lights out performances from deGrom's replacement in second-year starter Tylor Megill (0.00 ERA in 10.1 innings), offseason acquisition Chris Bassitt (0.75 ERA in 12 innings) and veteran Carlos Carrasco (0.84 ERA across 10.2 innings).

Fifth starter Taijuan Walker tossed two perfect innings on April 11 in Philadelphia, before landing on the IL with right shoulder bursitis. Walker has been replaced in the rotation by lefty David Peterson, who has followed the program by not allowing a run in 8.1 innings this season (one start).

"It's really good and It's going to be like this the whole year," Carrasco said of the rotation's fast start after throwing five shutout innings on Saturday. "We're missing Jake, but we have (Tylor) Megill and all these guys. We're going to be fine."

Carrasco looks like an early bounce-back candidate for the Mets this season. Last year, a torn hamstring and bone spur in his elbow saw the righty make just 12 starts and post a 6.04 ERA. After undergoing surgery to remove the bone spur from his right elbow in October, Carrasco looks like himself again. As a result of his elbow procedure, Carrasco can throw his signature split-changeup and slider the way he wants, which has been a difference-maker in his first two starts.

And speaking of Megill, who Carrasco lauded for his impressive showing across his first two outings, the 26-year-old worked on his mechanics during the offseason and is now throwing his four-seam fastball at 98 and 99 mph. According to Baseball Savant, Megill averaged 94.6 mph on his fastball in 2021, which has risen to 96.4 this season. Megill also added a cutter, which plays off his changeup, his go-to pitch against lefties. The righty quickly went from competing for a spot in the rotation to a key factor for this unit after deGrom went on the shelf. He has risen to the occasion so far.

As for Bassitt, he is pitching like the Cy Young caliber ace that the Mets believed they were getting when they sent two pitching prospects to the Oakland Athletics to acquire him via trade in March. Bassitt has also been credited for providing plenty of tips to the Mets' younger hurlers such as Megill and Peterson. Bassitt has been seen showing the rest of the staff some pointers on the IPAD in the dugout on SNY's television broadcast.

The Mets also made the decision to keep pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, the only remaining member from ex-manager Luis Rojas' staff. Hefner has been credited for his work with the pitching staff since landing the job in 2020, and is getting the most out of his group, despite missing a few key arms.

General manager Billy Eppler made it a priority to address the pitching staff and clubhouse chemistry during the offseason. So far, it looks like he nailed this blueprint, which has seen the rotation thrive in historic, and unlikely fashion, even without deGrom.

As a result, the Mets are 7-3 to start the 2022 season. Their rotation is the best in MLB, which has never seen a better 10-game stretch to open up a campaign in the history of the sport.

