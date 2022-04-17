Why Carlos Carrasco Looks Like An Early Bounce-Back Candidate For Mets

NEW YORK -- The Mets might've come up short in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but there was one significant bright spot from this defeat.

Starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco tossed another strong outing and is looking like an early bounce-back candidate for the Mets this season.

Last year, Carrasco posted a 6.04 ERA and was limited to just 53.2 innings (12 starts) due to a torn hamstring. But now he is healthy, and in his first two starts of 2022, the 35-year-old has posted a 0.84 ERA and 13 strikeouts across 10.2 innings.

In his latest impressive performance, Carrasco tossed five shutout innings on 82 pitches, allowing just three hits, while striking out eight batters and walking two (one intentionally) against the Diamondbacks.

Carrasco's eight punch outs were the most he has racked up in a Mets uniform since coming to Queens prior to last season. Six of the righty's eight strikeouts came via his split-changeup, which has been more effective for the veteran early-on after undergoing offseason surgery to remove a bone spur from his elbow.

“The changeup was great," Carrasco said after his start on Saturday. "Even for 3-2, I got a lot of strikeouts with that. The only one that was really bad was the double to Peralta, it was a little flat, but the rest was really good. I can trust it now and throw it in any count.”

"I dealt with a lot of stuff last year with my elbow and everything. Now my elbow is free after surgery in October. I can throw every pitch with a little more extension."

Carrasco agreed with the sentiment that his latest outing felt like his best as a New York Met. The right-hander credits his recent success as a result of his ability to get through spring training healthy, as opposed to last year when he tore his hamstring during camp, which put him on the shelf until July 30.

Although the Mets lost ace Jacob deGrom for a significant period of time, their rotation has still managed to produce a league-best 1.17 ERA through the first nine games of the regular-season.

"It's really good and It's going to be like this the whole year," Carrasco said of the rotation's fast start to the season. "We're missing Jake, but we have (Tylor) Megill and all these guys. We're going to be fine."

With deGrom sidelined indefinitely, it will be a massive boost to the Mets' rotation if Carrasco can continue the dominance he has endured across his first two outings.

"Carlos, you can tell he feels good physically," manager Buck Showalter said. "He is attacking hitters and pitching like Carlos can-and-has."

The Mets, who are 6-3, will go for the series win over the Diamondbacks on Easter Sunday with lefty David Peterson on the mound.

Walker Nearing A Return

Taijuan Walker (right shoulder bursitis) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Sunday. If all goes well, the righty will make a rehab start in the middle of the week.

Walker will make one rehab start before rejoining the Mets. The team has not yet decided on when and where he will make his rehab start, as they're currently monitoring the upcoming weather situation.

Read More:

- When Mets Might Get Brandon Nimmo, Mark Canha And Glenn Sherlock Back From COVID IL

- Mets Injury Updates: Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker

- Mets Unveil Long Awaited Tom Seaver Statue Outside Citi Field

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.