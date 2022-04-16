When Mets Might Get Brandon Nimmo, Mark Canha And Glenn Sherlock Back From COVID IL

NEW YORK -- The Mets lost two players and a coach to the COVID-19 IL on Friday.

Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha, which is 2/3rds of the team's starting outfield, and bench coach Glenn Sherlock, were among the individuals to test positive for the virus.

So when might we see this trio, who are said to be asymptomatic thus far, return to the dugout?

According to manager Buck Showalter, general manager Billy Eppler and team president Sandy Alderson are working with Major League Baseball's Commissioner's office to see if they can expedite this process within legal bounds.

MLB's baseline for being out following a positive test is 10 days, per league protocols. Players and and coaches with a positive test result must then obtain clearance from the league's joint committee, which is compromised of MLB and MLBPA reps and medical experts, before they can return.

However, as a league source told Inside the Mets, any player or coach, regardless of their vaccination status, can technically return earlier than 10 days if they receive two negative PCR tests.

“They’re testing consistently (and) trying to get a negative test," Showalter said of this trio on the COVID-19 list, prior to the Mets' 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

As Showalter went onto mention, Eppler was working diligently on Saturday morning to see if he could speed things up for Canha.

On Friday, Canha's wife, Marci, revealed on Twitter that her husband is fully vaccinated and boosted.

Showalter also said that Sherlock was getting tested again to try to get a negative result. In the meantime, Dick Scott will serve as the Mets' bench coach until Sherlock returns. Scott served as the Mets' bench coach under ex-manager Terry Collins from 2016 to 2017. He returned to the organization in 2021 as a coordinator in the player development department.

As for Nimmo, Showalter did not say whether he was being re-tested or not. The 29-year-old's vaccination status is currently unknown. But again, if Nimmo, Canha and Sherlock each receive two negative PCR tests before reaching the 10 day period, the league will clear them to return to the Mets.

