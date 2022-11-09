Jacob deGrom has 'a Good Deal of Interest' in Re-Signing With New York Mets

LAS VEGAS - After opting out of his contract on Monday, Jacob deGrom is now a free agent and the Mets have continued to talk to his camp.

According to general manager Billy Eppler, talks have been friendly, cordial and straight forward about both sides staying in regular contact throughout the process.

As far as deGrom's desire to remain a Met, Eppler says he believes there is interest there on the ace pitcher's part.

"I think there's a good deal of interest there on his part,” Eppler said of deGrom’s desire to stay with the Mets. “That was articulated a number of times throughout the season and reiterated in our most recent conversation."

As Eppler also revealed, the Mets had several conversations with deGrom's representatives leading up to the two-time Cy Young Award winner's decision to opt out of his contract. Per Eppler, both sides made a pact to stay in touch throughout the offseason.

That said, the GM made it clear that the Mets also have other objectives this offseason as well.

“Everybody knows we got business to do. That’s part of the communication from our side to them and to everybody, we have business to do,” Eppler said. “There are players we want to acquire, things we want to accomplish this winter. We’re going to get down to it.

“But that draws back to my earlier statement where we want to stay in communication with each other and to be very transparent with each other. They’ll have a sense of what we’re doing and hopefully we’ll have a sense of what they’re doing.”

As for center fielder Brandon Nimmo, the Mets have been in touch with his agents, too. Eppler said he expects there to be strong communication between both sides, but that the outfielder has earned the right to test the open market.

The Mets also officially exercised DH Daniel Vogelbach's $1.5 million option. They still have a decision to make on starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco's $14 million option, with the deadline looming on Thursday.

