Skip to main content

Jacob deGrom has 'a Good Deal of Interest' in Re-Signing With New York Mets

Jacob deGrom has a "good deal of interest" in re-signing with the Mets.

LAS VEGAS - After opting out of his contract on Monday, Jacob deGrom is now a free agent and the Mets have continued to talk to his camp.

According to general manager Billy Eppler, talks have been friendly, cordial and straight forward about both sides staying in regular contact throughout the process.

As far as deGrom's desire to remain a Met, Eppler says he believes there is interest there on the ace pitcher's part.

"I think there's a good deal of interest there on his part,” Eppler said of deGrom’s desire to stay with the Mets. “That was articulated a number of times throughout the season and reiterated in our most recent conversation."

As Eppler also revealed, the Mets had several conversations with deGrom's representatives leading up to the two-time Cy Young Award winner's decision to opt out of his contract. Per Eppler, both sides made a pact to stay in touch throughout the offseason.

That said, the GM made it clear that the Mets also have other objectives this offseason as well.

“Everybody knows we got business to do. That’s part of the communication from our side to them and to everybody, we have business to do,” Eppler said. “There are players we want to acquire, things we want to accomplish this winter. We’re going to get down to it.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“But that draws back to my earlier statement where we want to stay in communication with each other and to be very transparent with each other. They’ll have a sense of what we’re doing and hopefully we’ll have a sense of what they’re doing.”

As for center fielder Brandon Nimmo, the Mets have been in touch with his agents, too. Eppler said he expects there to be strong communication between both sides, but that the outfielder has earned the right to test the open market.

The Mets also officially exercised DH Daniel Vogelbach's $1.5 million option. They still have a decision to make on starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco's $14 million option, with the deadline looming on Thursday.

Read More:

Mets Made Preliminary Contact With Jacob deGrom's Camp

- Biggest Threats to Sign Jacob deGrom Away From Mets

- Brandon Nimmo Should be Next on Mets' Wishlist

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jacob deGromBrandon NimmoDaniel VogelbachCarlos CarrascoNew York Mets

Read More

Jacob deGrom has 'a Good Deal of Interest' in Re-Signing With New York Mets

New York Mets Made Preliminary Contact With Jacob deGrom's Camp

Biggest Threats to Sign Jacob deGrom Away From New York Mets

Jacob deGrom stepped up big for the New York Mets in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.
News

New York Mets Made Preliminary Contact With Jacob deGrom's Camp

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) deliver a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park.
News

Biggest Threats to Sign Jacob deGrom Away From New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo
Brandon Nimmo hoping Wild Card series isn't last with New York Mets.
News

Brandon Nimmo Should be Next on New York Mets' Wishlist

By Pat Ragazzo
Mets manager Buck Showalter addresses the Joe Musgrove banned substance situation.
News

Mets' Buck Showalter Named NL Manager of Year Finalist

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets could be in the market for star infielder Trea Turner.
News

Report: New York Mets Could Make a run at Trea Turner

By Pat Ragazzo
Jacob deGrom stepped up big for the New York Mets in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.
News

Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker Opt Out of Contracts

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt is not focused on his potential free agency.
News

New York Mets' Option Decisions: Chris Bassitt, Daniel Vogelbach

By Pat Ragazzo
Edwin Diaz hopes New York Mets approach him quickly in free agency.
News

New York Mets Re-Sign Edwin Diaz to Record-Setting Contract

By Pat Ragazzo