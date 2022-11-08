Skip to main content

Biggest Threats to Sign Jacob deGrom Away From New York Mets

According to SNY insider Andy Martino, the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers are seen as the two teams that the Mets are most worried about signing away deGrom. The Braves are close to deGrom's home in Florida.

As Martino also reported, the Mets are going to make a strong offer for deGrom early on, but they won't get into a free agency chase or bidding war for him. The Mets could go a little higher than their initial offer of what they think deGrom is worth as well.

DeGrom could surpass Max Scherzer's record-setting $43.3 million average annual value, but it's currently unknown whether his market will materialize in such fashion.

Martino added that the Mets are still unsure if deGrom wants to come back. And Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that the opinion around the industry is that deGrom will leave the Mets.

The Mets signed Edwin Diaz to a historic five-year, $102 million deal, and they are said to be prioritizing Brandon Nimmo. They will make an early offer to deGrom, but then the two-time Cy Young Award winner will be free to explore what else is out there on the open market.

