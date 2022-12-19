Seth Lugo Leaves New York Mets for Padres

Another homegrown arm has left the coop.

On Monday, Seth Lugo signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the San Diego Padres, which includes an opt out after 2023.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman first reported the agreement and The Athletic had the contract figures.

The word is that Lugo is going to receive a chance to start in San Diego, which is a role he prefers, as opposed to being used as a reliever.

Over the past two seasons, Lugo has only pitched out of the Mets' bullpen. The righty has not started a game since the Covid-shortened 2020 season, in which he posted a 5.15 ERA.

In 38 career starts, Lugo is 15-10 with a 4.35 ERA across 194.2 innings. As a reliever, the 33-year-old holds a 2.91 ERA in 300 career innings.

Lugo was one of the main setup men to elite closer Edwin Diaz a season ago. The righty has also spent his entire professional career with the Mets, who drafted him in the 34th-round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

But Lugo is a Met no more, as he will now get an opportunity to start games in San Diego, which is a role he was seeking.

