Marlins Tried Trading for New York Mets top Prospect Brett Baty

The Marlins reportedly tried trading for New York Mets top prospect Brett Baty.

The Mets are not open to trading away any of their top prospects, but that doesn't mean other teams haven't called about them.

According to The New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Miami Marlins tried "a couple times" to trade for Mets top prospect third baseman Brett Baty.

As Heyman went on to report, the Marlins made a run at Baty both before and after the Carlos Correa deal fell through for the Mets. Miami was apparently willing to offer right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera or lefty Jesus Luzardo for Baty.

Last season, Cabrera, 24, posted a 6-4 record and 3.01 ERA in 14 starts and Luzardo, 25, went 4-7 with a 3.32 ERA in 18 starts.

Baty is the Mets' No. 2 ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Had the Mets landed Correa, Baty would've been more expendable, but now he will be competing with Eduardo Escobar for the starting third base job in spring training.

The 23-year-old made his big-league debut in August of last season and went 7-for-38 before a UCL tear in his right thumb prematurely ended his season.

Prior to getting called up to the majors, Baty had a stellar season in the minor leagues, slashing .315/.410/.533 with a .943 OPS, 19 home runs and 60 RBIs between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse.

Teams were asking the Mets about Baty at this past trade deadline, but the Mets were unwilling to deal him, especially for rental players.

After the Correa deal fell through, Baty is once again likely to be one of the Mets' untouchable prospects along with Francisco Alvarez.

