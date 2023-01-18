New York Mets Agree to Deal With Tommy Pham

The Mets have reportedly agreed to a deal with outfielder Tommy Pham.

Adding to their outfield depth.

On Wednesday morning, the Mets agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with outfielder Tommy Pham, which is pending a physical. The deal includes $2 million in incentives as well.

SNY's Andy Martino had the agreement, The New York Post's Jon Heyman had the figures and USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale had the incentives.

Pham is coming off a year, in which he slashed .238/.316/.372 with a .688 OPS, 17 home runs and 63 RBIs for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox.

The expectation is that the Mets signed the 34-year-old Pham to serve as their fourth outfielder. Pham had -6 Outs Above Average in left field in 2022.

Pham can also serve as a platoon bat against lefties, as he hit .273 with a .784 OPS off southpaws a season ago.

For his career, Pham has hit 114 home runs, driven in 363 RBI and posted a .787 OPS for five teams in nine big-league seasons.

After signing Tim Locastro last week, the Mets added Pham to continue to bolster their depth in the outfield.

Although Pham has had some off the field troubles, including an incident where he slapped Joc Pederson in the face last season over a Fantasy Football disagreement, Martino said the Mets background information they dug up on him is that he is very well-liked in the clubhouse and a good teammate.

He will now serve as the Mets' fourth outfielder in 2023.

