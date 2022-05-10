Skip to main content

Mets Ace Jacob deGrom Begins Throwing Progression

Mets ace Jacob deGrom has begun his throwing progression. Find out the details below.

WASHINGTON -- Prior to the Mets' series opener with the Nationals in D.C. on Tuesday, there was some promising news revealed about their ace.

According to general manager Billy Eppler, No. 1 starter Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) has begun throwing and recently extended to 60-feet at light intensity. The righty will undergo further imaging in approximately a week. 

This will be deGrom's third round of imaging since April 1 when it was first revealed that he had a stress reaction on his right scapula. On April 25, the righty was cleared to begin loading and strengthening his shoulder after his second MRI and CT scan. 

The Mets claimed left-handed pitcher Locke St. John off of waivers from the Chicago Cubs, and to make room on the 40-man roster, shifted deGrom to the 60-day injured list earlier today.

The Mets' decision to move DeGrom to the 60-day I.L. does not change the two-time Cy Young Award winner's timeline to return. DeGrom's 60-day I.L. stint will be retroactive to April 7, meaning he won't be eligible to be activated until at least the second week of June. 

Mets' Jacob deGrom

DeGrom's previous MRI on April 25 showed "considerable healing," but he was not cleared to begin throwing, initially. Now that deGrom has resumed throwing on flat ground, it could take around a month to build up his arm to be ready for live game action. 

Manager Buck Showalter weighed in on deGrom's progression on Tuesday as well.

"Everything’s going well. I’m going to stay out of the doctor and trainer business, but he’s where he’s supposed to be," Showalter said. "I’m not going to say ahead or behind, but they like the way he’s progressing."

Read More

The Mets' rotation has gotten off to a strong start this season, ranking No. 4 in MLB with a 3.05 ERA entering the night. Once deGrom returns, it will only make one of the league's best units even scarier. 

Reid-Foley to undergo TJ Surgery

Apr 30, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Sean Reid-Foley (61) talks to coaches and trainers and home plate umpire Jansen Visconti (52) before leaving the game with an apparent injury during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.

As Eppler also shared, right-hander Sean Reid-Foley will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.

Reid-Foley was initially placed on the 10-day I.L. with a partially torn UCL on May 1, before the Mets shifted him to the 60-day I.L. on May 8. 

Although the 26-year-old was weighing his recovery options, he will now undergo surgery to repair his right elbow tomorrow. 

The long reliever allowed six runs and struck out eight batters across 10 appearances this season. 

