Mets' Jacob deGrom's Latest MRI Shows 'Considerable Healing'

The Mets received some promising, albeit not perfect, news regarding their injured ace on Monday night.

Starting pitcher Jacob deGrom's latest CT scan and MRI results showed "considerable healing" of the stress reaction on his right scapula.

According to the Mets, the two-time Cy Young Award winner has been cleared to begin loading and strengthening his injured shoulder, before getting re-imaged in three weeks.

Although It's a good sign that deGrom's injury is healing, his timeline of when he will be able to start throwing again is currently unknown. DeGrom's shoulder must first pass the test of reacting positively to the loading and strengthening phase of rehab.

DeGrom was initially shutdown from throwing for four weeks on April 1 after his first MRI revealed the stress reaction on his right scapula. Now he must clear another hurdle before getting the green light to pickup a baseball again. Once deGrom eventually begins throwing, a month-long progression will likely follow in order for him to build up to be ready to pitch in live games for the Mets.

