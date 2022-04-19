Mets Activate Brandon Nimmo From COVID IL, Mark Canha Remains Unavailable

NEW YORK -- The Mets' starting outfield is close to being back at full strength.

On Tuesday, April 19, the Mets activated centerfielder Brandon Nimmo from the COVID-19 IL and optioned Nick Plummer to Triple-A Syracuse.

Nimmo tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was forced to miss the Mets' home opener and three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend.

Nimmo will return to the Mets' dugout for Game 1 of their double header with the San Francisco Giants, but will not be in the starting lineup for the first contest of the series.

As for left fielder Mark Canha, who also tested positive on Friday, he remains on the COVID-19 IL. Bench coach Glenn Sherlock could possibly return in the next day or two, per manager Buck Showalter.

According to a league source, players and coaches, regardless of their vaccination status, must receive two negative PCR tests in order to return from the COVID-19 IL before 10 days. The Mets got Nimmo back, now they will have to wait a little longer for Canha and Sherlock.

