Skip to main content

Mets Activate Taijuan Walker From IL

The Mets have activated right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker from the injured list.

The Mets' rotation, which is second in MLB with a 2.55 ERA, is almost back to full strength. 

Starting pitcher Taijuan Walker was activated from the 10-day injured list and will take the hill against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night. As a result, righty Yoan Lopez has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. 

Walker landed on the I.L. on April 11 with right shoulder bursitis. In the righty's absence, David Peterson filled in amicably, allowing only one earned run, while striking out seven across two starts (10 innings).

In Walker's lone start of the season, he retired all six batters he faced, while striking out four hitters in an outing against the Phillies a few weeks ago. The goal is for Walker to reach around 80 pitches in five innings in his first start back from the shelf. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now, Walker has returned and will look to keep the ball rolling for the Mets, who hold baseball's best record at 15-6. Walker will have a chance to help the Mets capture their seventh straight series victory to open up the season, which would extend a franchise record.

Read More:

Tylor Megill, Mets' Bullpen Throw Combined No-Hitter In Win Over Phillies

- Why Robinson Canó's Roster Spot With Mets Could Be Safe - For Now

- Mets To Meet With MLB Executive Regarding Hit By Pitch, Baseball Grip Issues

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Taijuan WalkerNew York Mets

Read More

Mets Activate Taijuan Walker From IL

22 minutes ago

Tylor Megill, Mets' Bullpen Throw Combined No-Hitter In Win Over Phillies

21 hours ago

Why Robinson Canó's Roster Spot With Mets Could Be Safe - For Now

Apr 29, 2022
The Mets threw a combined no-hitter in a 3-0 victory over the Phillies on Friday night.
News

Tylor Megill, Mets' Bullpen Throw Combined No-Hitter In Win Over Phillies

By Pat Ragazzo21 hours ago
Why Robinson Canó's roster spot with Mets appears to be safe - for now.
News

Why Robinson Canó's Roster Spot With Mets Could Be Safe - For Now

By Rob PiersallApr 29, 2022
The Mets will meet with MLB executive Morgan Sword on Friday regarding the hit by pitch and baseball grip issues.
News

Mets To Meet With MLB Executive Regarding Hit By Pitch, Baseball Grip Issues

By Pat RagazzoApr 28, 2022
Benches cleared between the Mets and Cardinals after tensions reached a boiling point for hit by pitches.
News

Benches Clear Between Mets And Cardinals After Tensions Reach Boiling Point For Hit By Pitches

By Pat RagazzoApr 27, 2022
Several Mets ripped into MLB for the team's league-leading hit by pitch count.
News

Mets Rip Into MLB For League-Leading Hit By Pitch Count

By Pat RagazzoApr 27, 2022
How Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt is endearing himself to the team and fans.
News

How Mets' Chris Bassitt Is Endearing Himself to Team, Fans

By Rob PiersallApr 27, 2022
The Mets have brought back right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter on a minor-league deal.
News

Mets Bring Back RHP Tommy Hunter On Minor-League Deal

By Pat RagazzoApr 26, 2022
How Max Scherzer is thriving as the interim ace in the Mets' rotation.
News

How Max Scherzer Is Thriving As Interim Ace In Mets' Rotation

By Rob PiersallApr 26, 2022