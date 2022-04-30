Mets Activate Taijuan Walker From IL

The Mets' rotation, which is second in MLB with a 2.55 ERA, is almost back to full strength.

Starting pitcher Taijuan Walker was activated from the 10-day injured list and will take the hill against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night. As a result, righty Yoan Lopez has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

Walker landed on the I.L. on April 11 with right shoulder bursitis. In the righty's absence, David Peterson filled in amicably, allowing only one earned run, while striking out seven across two starts (10 innings).

In Walker's lone start of the season, he retired all six batters he faced, while striking out four hitters in an outing against the Phillies a few weeks ago. The goal is for Walker to reach around 80 pitches in five innings in his first start back from the shelf.

Now, Walker has returned and will look to keep the ball rolling for the Mets, who hold baseball's best record at 15-6. Walker will have a chance to help the Mets capture their seventh straight series victory to open up the season, which would extend a franchise record.

Read More:

- Tylor Megill, Mets' Bullpen Throw Combined No-Hitter In Win Over Phillies

- Why Robinson Canó's Roster Spot With Mets Could Be Safe - For Now

- Mets To Meet With MLB Executive Regarding Hit By Pitch, Baseball Grip Issues

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.