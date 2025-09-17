Mets’ Carlos Mendoza gets honest about Ronny Mauricio
Nearly a week to go until the end of the regular season, Ronny Mauricio has started to become the forgotten man for the New York Mets.
With both Brett Baty and Mark Vientos establishing themselves as everyday players for New York over the last several weeks, Mauricio's name has not been penciled in the everyday lineup, which has certainly led to people wondering if the star infielder has a future on this team.
And as Mauricio sits out again on Wednesday as the Mets play the second game of their three-game series against the San Diego Padres, manager Carlos Mendoza was honest about the lack of playing time for the 24-year-old.
Mendoza met with reporters before tonight's game and credited Mauricio for "staying ready" on the bench despite having just four at-bats this month.
"He's in a tough spot and it's a tough spot for me too," Mendoza said. "Where we're at for the past six weeks or so, you got a guy like Brett Baty, you got a guy like Mark Vientos, Jeff McNeil, Starling Marte, it's hard to find playing time for Mauricio. Credit to him, he's the first guy out there, doing extra work, doing extra hitting, taking ground balls, he's staying ready."
"We gave him a couple of pinch-hit at-bats...not an easy situation for a young player, but the way he's handled it, he's been a complete pro," Mendoza added. "But again, this is where we're at, he understands. I try to be open and communicate as much as possible, but his job is to continue to stay ready and when his name is called, he'll be ready to go."
It certainly has been quite some time since Mauricio was in the starting lineup for the Mets, as he last started a game for them on August 29 against the Miami Marlins. Since that game, the star infielder has appeared in a game for the Amazins' as either a pinch hitter or for defense.
But as Mendoza alluded to, Baty and Vientos, as well as Jeff McNeil and Starling Marte, have seen the bulk of the playing time either in the field or as the designated hitter, making Mauricio the odd man out.
Mauricio's talent, however, is still evident. In 57 games this year, he has six home runs with 10 RBI, with a couple of those long balls coming in clutch spots.
While his playing time right now and even his future with the Mets remain unclear, Mauricio still seems poised to be ready if his name is called.