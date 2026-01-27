Mets Expected to Implement This Plan at DH in 2026

The New York Mets will look a lot different this season.

After seeing Pete Alonso sign with the Baltimore Orioles while trading both Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil, New York's lineup will have a different feel in 2026. The Mets were able to address these departures by signing Bo Bichette and Jorge Polanco in free agency and trading for Luis Robert Jr., but there are other spots in the lineup that need to be addressed.

One of those questions is the designated hitter spot in their lineup, which the Mets have failed to fill with an everyday player since Major League Baseball permanently added the DH to the National League in 2022. With the start of spring training a month away, here's an early projection for how the Amazins' will fill that spot this season.

Brett Baty and Mark Vientos expected to platoon DH this season

May 10, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Mark Vientos (27) congratulates third baseman Brett Baty (7) for hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

In a January 26 article for The Athletic, Will Sammon and Tim Britton laid out their roster projection for the Mets in 2026. One of those projections was the DH role, where they reported that the Mets are expected to rotate players at DH, with Brett Baty and Mark Vientos the most likely candidates.

Despite Baty seemingly winning the third base job last season over Vientos thanks to his career year at the plate and in the field, New York signed the aforementioned Bichette to be their starting third baseman despite never playing that position at the major league level. Sammon and Britton also reported that Baty is a "serious option" in left field if top outfield prospect Carson Benge still needs time to develop.

Read More: Mets' Carlos Mendoza Gets First Look at Bo Bichette's Third Base Transition

The Mets are hoping that Baty can replicate the success he had last season at the dish; in 130 games, the 26-year-old batted .254/.313/.435 with 18 home runs, 50 RBI and a .748 OPS.

As for Vientos, the 26-year-old is expected to form a DH platoon with Baty, especially after the Mets signed Polanco to be their starting first baseman. Vientos could also see playing time at first base this season if need be. After a breakout 2024 season, Vientos had a disappointing 2025 campaign, slashing just .233/.289/.413 with 17 long balls, 61 RBI and an OPS of .702 in 121 games.

With the absence of Nimmo, McNeil and Alonso in their lineup, the Mets are clearly banking on both Baty and Vientos to have great seasons and play important parts in what David Stearns and company are trying to build in Flushing.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: