Finding Playing Time for Emerging Slugger Should Be on Top of Mets’ Wish List

The New York Mets have done an excellent job of completely turning their offseason around over the last week. However, they do still have a couple of looming questions to answer.

Despite a lot of criticism and panic about what the Mets were doing this offseason, the team was patient and really turned things around for the better. While this is a completely different-looking roster from last year, change had to happen following their collapse in 2025.

Over the last week, the team has signed Bo Bichette and traded for Luis Robert Jr., along with Freddy Peralta. These moves have addressed a lot of the Mets' most pressing needs, but the addition of Bichette has also created some questions.

The talented slugger is going to move to third base, with Francisco Lindor being the Mets' cornerstone at shortstop. However, when that is paired with the addition of Marcus Semien, the infield has now become crowded and a productive player from 2025 is left without a spot to play.

In a January 23 article, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report created wish lists for every major league team heading into spring training. Only two things were on the Mets' wish list; one of them was giving Peralta a contract extension, which the righty is reportedly open to.

The other thing mentioned, however, was to get some clarity on the plan with Brett Baty.

What Will the Mets Do With Baty?

For the last couple of years, New York has been patiently waiting for Baty to finally break out and become the player that the franchise knew he had the caliber to be. In 2025, that finally happened.

In 130 games played last season, he slashed .254/.313/.435 with 18 home runs and 50 RBI. The 26-year-old slugger spent time at both second base and third base in 2025, but those positions are now occupied by Semien and Bichette, respectively.

Since Baty wasn’t part of the deal that brought in Peralta, trading him at this point seems unlikely. That being said, his bat needs to be in the lineup, and one spot that is still open is left field. While top prospect Carson Benge could be gunning for the spot as well, Baty was one of the Mets' most productive players in 2025, especially in the second half of the campaign when the rest of the team struggled.

If Baty is able to figure out a new position while maintaining what he did offensively last season, he should be the starter. That is a significant task for him to try to accomplish after being an infielder in 2025, but it is something New York has to explore.

