Mets Forced to Option Promising Reliever to Make Room For Edwin Diaz
The New York Mets had to make a very tough choice in deciding who would be the odd man out in their bullpen.
Unfortunately, this promising arm, left-hander Danny Young, who has been performing well in a relief role for the Mets, was optioned to the minor leagues so the team could clear a roster spot for closer Edwin Diaz. Newsday's Tim Healey was the first to report that the Mets were sending Young down.
Diaz is set to come off the 15-day injured list on Thursday, as manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters. The righty spent the past two weeks on the IL with a shoulder impingement after struggling immensely this season with a 5.40 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and five blown saves in nine chances.
Diaz, of course, is coming off major surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his knee. This has spread long-term concerns over his abilities due to the impact of such a serious injury and procedure.
Prior to the injury, Diaz had been one of the most reliable closers' in the game since 2020. And in 2022, the hard-throwing 30-year-old had an elite campaign, where he posted a 1.31 ERA, a 0.84 WHIP and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings. He also made the NL All-Star team and notched 32 saves in 35 opportunities that year.
Back to Young, the 30-year-old righty pitched nine innings as a reliever for the Mets, producing a 2-0 record, 1.00 ERA (only one earned run allowed), a 1.00 WHIP and 12 strikeouts. Young is a big lefty and it appears that the Mets have unlocked something in the veteran hurler, who shined for the NL East rival Atlanta Braves in limited action across the past two seasons as well.
For now, Young is going back down to Triple-A Syracuse, but if he continues to perform in the minors, the Mets will likely be calling his name in the near future to come back up to the big-league bullpen.