Mets' Injured Superstar Could Still be Bench Option vs. Phillies
The New York Mets are without their arguable best player during the most crucial games of their 2024 regular season.
Of course, we're talking about shortstop Francisco Lindor, who has been sidelined due to a lower back injury for the past six games.
On Thursday, the Mets revealed that Lindor received a facet injection in his back because team doctors and trainers weren't feeling like the back ailment was healing as fast as they believed it should have.
One day later, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told the media that Lindor was making steady progress. And when he was asked whether there was a thought of targeting Tuesday for his star shortstop's return (since New York has an off day on Monday), Mendoza said, "Probably. That's the most likely scenario here."
While that was good for Mets fans to hear, it now appears that Lindor could return to the field even sooner than Tuesday.
Mendoza spoke to the media again before Sunday's NL East showdown with the Philadelphia Phillies. When asked whether Lindor could be available in a pinch-hitting opportunity today, he said, "We'll see," per SNY. "We'll see how the workout goes."
When asked whether it was realistic that Lindor might return Sunday, Mendoza added, "It's possible."
While the Mets surely aren't going to risk rushing Lindor back and re-aggravating the back injury, the fact that Mendoza is entertaining his potential return on Sunday bodes extremely well for the team.
Mets rookie Luisangel Acuña has performed extremely well in Lindor's absence. Yet, New York is still eager for their spark plug to return to the field.