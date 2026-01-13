Mets Made Massively Lucrative, Short-Term Offer to Kyle Tucker in Free Agency

The Mets are looking to shake off a disappointing 2025 season and make a big playoff push in 2026. As the team looks to bolster its roster, New York has reportedly homed in on star outfielder Kyle Tucker, who is the top free agent on the market.

According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the Mets have submitted an extremely lucrative, short-term offer to Tucker. The deal is reportedly worth $50 million per season, though the length of the offer has not yet been reported.

Needless to say, it’s an extremely aggressive offer from the Mets and shows just how determined they are to land the star outfielder. Last season, Tucker, 28, had a .841 OPS with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in 136 games.

Kyle Tucker Destinations: Best Landing Spots for Star Outfielder in Free Agency

New York isn’t the only team clamoring for Tucker’s signature this winter, however. Also in the mix for the four-time All-Star are last year’s World Series representatives, the Dodgers and Blue Jays, who have been two of the most competitive teams in free agency thus far.

After trading Brandon Nimmo to the Rangers earlier this offseason, the Mets have a vacancy in the outfield, and they’d be hard pressed to find a better option than Tucker. Of course, if they’re able to lure him to Queens with a deal carrying a $50 million AAV, New York would be doling out over $110 million annually to two-thirds of its outfield, already due to pay Juan Soto over $61 million in 2026.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated