Mets Try Different Method With Injured Superstar Francisco Lindor

The New York Mets tried a different method to help heal shortstop Francisco Lindor, who remains out with a back injury.

Pat Ragazzo

Sep 16, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) talks to teammates in the dugout during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
This New York Mets' superstar will be out of the lineup for the sixth straight game on Saturday.

National League MVP candidate Francisco Lindor is still dealing with a back injury and his timeline to return remains murky.

However, Lindor received a facet injection in his back on Thursday after the team's doctors and trainers felt his ailment wasn't healing fast enough.

"Trying to do whatever it takes to come back as soon as I can," Lindor told reporters following the Mets' loss on Friday.

"Without it, it didn't feel like it was – not trending in the right direction – it was always trending in the right direction but it didn't feel like I could bet back sooner rather than later," he continued. "With the injection, they said that there is the possibility that that could happen.

"I believe in the trainers, I trust them in what their input is and we went and got it done."

According to Lindor, the injection has his back feeling better, allowing him to take outdoor batting practice, hit in the indoor cages, play catch and run.

"I can move around a little bit more than I did a couple days ago, I can tie my shoelaces somewhat ok," Lindor said while smiling. "So, yeah, it's moving along, something that I never really had something like this. So I'm just playing it day-by-day."

Lindor also told reporters that the goal of the injection was for pain management as well as inflammation relief.

While it's still unknown when Lindor will be able to return to action, there is optimism that he will be back.

With eight games left to play in the regular season, the Mets hold a two game lead over the NL East rival Atlanta Braves for the third-and-final Wild Card spot. They will need their shortstop back to help them lockdown a postseason berth in the final week of the 2024 campaign.

