Luke Weaver's stance on Mets' Cody Bellinger pursuit speaks volumes

While the New York Mets losing star closer Edwin Diaz in free agency was a tough pill for fans to swallow, at least the front office didn't dwell on Diaz joining the Los Angeles Dodgers for long.

They signed former Yankees reliever Luke Weaver just a few days after Diaz jumped ship. This makes for the third former Yankees closer David Stearns and the Mets' front office has signed in the past two offseasons, as they got Clay Holmes last winter (and then converted him into a starting pitcher) and added Devin Williams a short time before Diaz made his decision.

It's no secret that the Mets' poaching of former Yankees players in free agency has been a focal point among both fan bases in recent years. In addition to these three closers, Juan Soto's signing with the Mets instead of the Yankees last offseason was one of the sport's biggest stories.

And the Mets might not be done signing Yankees standouts, as they appear to be among the favorites to sign star outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Luke Weaver shares strong message about Cody Bellinger amid Mets' pursuit

One positive aspect of signing so many former teammates is that they already have a good feeling for how each other operates in the clubhouse. And Luke Weaver had nothing but good things to say about Bellinger in that regard during his January 12 appearance on Foul Territory.

“Great player, even better dude. He’s consistent, he’s the same guy, he’s a guy you want in your clubhouse and a player you certainly want on your team," Weaver said of Bellinger during the show, per an article from Mark Suleymanov of the New York Post.

When reflecting on his Yankees tenure, Weaver added, “I am forever ingrained into that organization. These last two years resurrecting my career, game, momentum and just being able to play on a platform that’s just really high. To be able to do some cool things and for my own personal gain, gain that confidence and love for baseball once again and see where it takes me to the finish. I really, really loved and valued every single person in that clubhouse and on the team in general."

While Weaver holds his former franchise in high regard, he also made it clear that he's excited for this new chapter in Queens.

And perhaps he'll be embarking on this new chapter alongside Bellinger.

