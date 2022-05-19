Mets' Max Scherzer Pulls Himself From Start With Left Side Discomfort

NEW YORK -- The Mets were riding high after a four-run inning in the bottom of the fifth against the Cardinals - then the air got sucked out of Citi Field.

Prized arm Max Scherzer left his start with left side discomfort in the top of the sixth on Wednesday night. The 37-year-old will undergo imaging on Thursday, as the Mets announced.

What's even more concerning about this situation was that Scherzer pulled himself out of the game after throwing a slider on what would be his 87th and final pitch of the evening.

Scherzer immediately made a repetitive throat slashing motion towards the dugout, indicating that he was done, before exiting with a trainer.

This is rather worrying given Scherzer's reputation for pitching through discomfort. Earlier in the year, Scherzer pitched on a bad hamstring in his first outing of the season.

The Mets are hoping that Scherzer's imaging comes back clean, as they can ill afford to lose their ace for any period of time. The Mets have already been missing Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) all season and recently lost Tylor Megill to the 15-day I.L. with biceps tendinitis.

They will now await Scherzer's imaging results tomorrow to determine the severity of the righty's injury.

