Mets' Brandon Nimmo Exits Game After Fouling Pitch Off Knee

NEW YORK -- A concerning moment occurred during the nightcap of the Mets' doubleheader with the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Centerfielder Brandon Nimmo was in noticeable pain after fouling a pitch off the inside of his right knee in the bottom of the seventh inning. Nimmo hobbled out of the batter's box, which prompted the team trainer to come check on him.

Although the 29-year-old was able to finish his at-bat, he broke into a limp following a sprint to first base in an attempt to beat out a chopper in the infield.

As a result, Nimmo was forced to exit the game prior to the eighth inning of play. Travis Jankowski moved to center, Mark Canha to right field, Jeff McNeil shifted to left field and Luis Guillorme entered to play second base.

Keep in mind, the Mets are already down an outfielder because Starling Marte is on the bereavement list after his grandmother passed away suddenly on Monday.

If Nimmo should require an I.L. stint, things could get dicey regarding the Mets' outfield depth. Without Marte, and potentially Nimmo, Jankowski, Canha and McNeil would likely makeup the Mets' starting outfield. This would also thrust Guillorme into the every day lineup at second base in the interim.

Nimmo is batting .292 this season with an on-base percentage just below .400, as well as an OPS north of .850.

