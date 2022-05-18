Skip to main content

Mets' Brandon Nimmo Exits Game After Fouling Pitch Off Knee

Mets' Brandon Nimmo exits Game 2 of New York's doubleheader with the Cardinals after fouling a pitch off the inside of his right knee.

NEW YORK -- A concerning moment occurred during the nightcap of the Mets' doubleheader with the Cardinals on Tuesday. 

Centerfielder Brandon Nimmo was in noticeable pain after fouling a pitch off the inside of his right knee in the bottom of the seventh inning. Nimmo hobbled out of the batter's box, which prompted the team trainer to come check on him. 

Although the 29-year-old was able to finish his at-bat, he broke into a limp following a sprint to first base in an attempt to beat out a chopper in the infield. 

As a result, Nimmo was forced to exit the game prior to the eighth inning of play. Travis Jankowski moved to center, Mark Canha to right field, Jeff McNeil shifted to left field and Luis Guillorme entered to play second base. 

Keep in mind, the Mets are already down an outfielder because Starling Marte is on the bereavement list after his grandmother passed away suddenly on Monday. 

If Nimmo should require an I.L. stint, things could get dicey regarding the Mets' outfield depth. Without Marte, and potentially Nimmo, Jankowski, Canha and McNeil would likely makeup the Mets' starting outfield. This would also thrust Guillorme into the every day lineup at second base in the interim. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nimmo is batting .292 this season with an on-base percentage just below .400, as well as an OPS north of .850. 

Read More:

Mets’ Jacob deGrom’s Latest MRI Shows ‘Continued Healing’

Ex-Mets Outfielder Michael Conforto Could Still Play This Season

- Mets Place Tylor Megill on IL With Biceps Inflammation

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Brandon NimmoStarling MarteNew York Mets

Read More

Mets' Brandon Nimmo Exits Game After Fouling Pitch Off Knee

16 seconds ago

Ex-Mets Outfielder Michael Conforto Could Still Play This Season

4 hours ago

Mets’ Jacob deGrom’s Latest MRI Shows ‘Continued Healing’

9 hours ago
Why ex-Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is currently not close to signing with a team in free agency.
News

Ex-Mets Outfielder Michael Conforto Could Still Play This Season

By Pat Ragazzo4 hours ago
Mar 22, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the spring training game against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mets’ Jacob deGrom’s Latest MRI Shows ‘Continued Healing’

By Pat Ragazzo9 hours ago
Colin Holderman made his MLB debut on Sunday with the Mets.
News

How Colin Holderman can carve out Role in Mets' Bullpen

By Rob PiersallMay 16, 2022
Mets' Jacob deGrom
News

Mets' Jacob deGrom to Receive Follow-Up MRI Monday

By Pat RagazzoMay 16, 2022
Mets' Tylor Megill endures nightmarish outing in career-worst start.
News

Mets Place Tylor Megill on IL With Biceps Inflammation

By Pat RagazzoMay 15, 2022
Why Mets' J.D. Davis could be on the verge of breaking out at the plate.
News

Why Mets' J.D. Davis Could be on Verge of Breakout at the Plate

By Pat RagazzoMay 15, 2022
Francisco Alvarez
News

Mets not Considering Francisco Álvarez to Replace Injured James McCann

By Pat RagazzoMay 14, 2022
The Seattle Mariners optioned Jarred Kelenic to the minor leagues ahead of the team's series with the Mets.
News

Mariners Option Jarred Kelenic to Minors Ahead of Series With Mets

By Pat RagazzoMay 13, 2022