Mets Rehabbing Ace Kodai Senga Makes Bold Prediction About His Injury Timeline
This is a more than promising development for the New York Mets, who have been missing their prized arm all season.
On Wednesday, ace starting pitcher Kodai Senga was asked by reporters if he believes he will be back this year.
And the Japanese hurler, who is a man of great humor and very few words at times, kept it short and sweet.
"Yes," Senga said through his interpreter.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza recently revealed that Senga likely won't be back from the IL until after the All-Star break in mid-July. Senga has been sidelined since late-February due to multiple injuries. First it was a shoulder/capsule strain, which he was rehabbing from until a triceps issue popped up thus forcing the righty to shut things down for a bit.
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns predicted in Spring Training that Senga would still be able to make a majority of his starts this season. However, Stearns did not foresee a setback in the form of a new injury.
The Mets need to be very careful with Senga, who is expected to be a frontline starter in Queens for many years to come. In a season where the Mets don't look like they will be pushing for a playoff spot in the National League, they must play it safe with Senga and not rush him back, which could risk a more serious injury.
Should Senga make it back in the second-half of the season, it will be interesting to see what the star hurler and young budding starter Christian Scott can do together in the Mets' starting rotation.
For now, Senga is throwing bullpen sessions and Mendoza told reporters on Wednesday that the ace will likely need at least two more of these before he can shift to the next phase of facing live hitters.
Senga is coming off a first season in the big-leagues, where he was the runner-up for the NL Rookie of the Year Award. The Mets are hoping their 31-year-old star hurler can come back at some point this season and make a similar impact.