New York Mets Ace Could Play Pivotal Role in Game 6 of NLCS

In a must-win game for the New York Mets, Kodai Senga will be available out of the bullpen for Game 6 of the NLCS.

Oct 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga (34) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game one of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In a must-win game for the New York Mets, the team announced their ace starting pitcher will be available out of the bullpen for Game 6 of the NLCS.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Carlos Mendoza announced that Kodai Senga will be an option for New York out of the bullpen as they will look to force a Game 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"He will be available out of the bullpen, just like he was yesterday [Friday]," the Mets' skipper said. "We will see how the game unfolds, but he is available."

Senga last pitched for the Mets in Game 1 of the NLCS on October 13 and his outing did not go as planned.

The righty lasted just 1.1 innings and allowed three earned runs on two hits and also walked an alarming four batters in a 9-0 blowout loss. Senga threw just 30 pitches with only 10 of them going for strikes.

The ghost fork pitcher will look to capture some of that ace form he had when he looked sharp for New York as the Game 1 starter of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Despite allowing a leadoff home run against Kyle Schwarber in the bottom of the first, Senga settled in after that as he struck out three batters over two innings and walked just one.

It was an injury-riddled season for the Mets' hurler throughout the majority of the regular season as he missed all but one start.

Senga was forced to miss the first four months of the season when he was diagnosed with a moderate posterior capsule strain in his throwing shoulder in Spring Training which placed him on the 60-day injured list.

After making his anticipated debut on July 26 against the Atlanta Braves, Senga was forced to leave his start early after suffering a high-grade calf strain and was placed back on the IL.

The Mets hope that Senga can rebound after an ugly Game 1 performance to help force a Game 7 to keep this improbable run going.

