New York Mets Noncommittal on Kodai Senga's Role For Game 5 of NLCS
NEW YORK - The New York Mets are planning on using ace Kodai Senga in Game 5 of the NLCS on Friday, but it remains to be seen what his role will be.
Senga's Game 1 start did not go well, as he struggled with his command, lasting just 1.1 innings, allowing three runs, walking four and throwing 20 out of his 30 pitches out of the strike zone.
Prior to the Mets' Game 3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters that Senga will pitch in Game 5, but didn't say in what capacity.
It's possible that lefty David Peterson could start Game 5 instead if he is not needed out of the bullpen in Game 4. However, Tylor Megill pitched in long relief in the team's Game 3 blowout defeat, so he appears to now be out of the question to get the ball on Friday.
Despite Senga's poor outing, Mendoza expressed confidence in the righty, who had an injury plagued season.
“Why are we pitching him? He’s an ace, man,” Mendoza said, via MLB.com. “This is a guy that we saw making a start [in July] and he was lights out. He pitched against the Phillies [in the NLDS] and when he was throwing 96, 97 [mph], it was one pitch that [Kyle] Schwarber got him but other than that he was pretty good.
“Then we’re reacting off one outing that he didn’t have it. So I’m pretty confident giving him the ball.”
Senga was limited to just one regular season start this year due to shoulder and calf issues. He returned to start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Phillies, where he tossed two innings and allowed a leadoff home run to Schwarber. That being said, he has yet to look like himself across his first two postseason outings.