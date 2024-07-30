Mets Reportedly Discussing Trade For NL East Rival's Lefty Starter
The New York Mets are in the hunt for another starting pitcher after getting slammed by injuries in this area as of late.
First, rookie starter Christian Scott was placed on the IL with a UCL sprain at the beginning of last week, and on Friday, the Mets lost ace Kodai Senga to a high-grade calf strain that will likely knock him out for the rest of the regular season.
So despite starting pitching being an initial area of strength, the Mets have now found themselves scrambling a bit to try and bolster their rotation with less than seven hours to go until the 6 p.m. EST MLB trade deadline.
While landing a top starter could be unlikely at this point due to high asking prices, SNY's baseball insider Andy Martino reported on Tuesday morning that the Mets have been discussing Miami Marlins veteran lefty hurler Trevor Rogers as an option.
Rogers is 2-9 with a 4.53 ERA, a 1.53 WHIP and 85 strikeouts across 105.1 innings (21 starts) for Miami this season. The 26-year-old does bring along some upside, as he produced a 2.64 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 innings (25 starts) back in 2021.
Rogers is only making $1.53 million in 2024, and has two more years of team control. This means he could factor into the Mets' starting rotation plans in 2025 as well.
Although acquiring the southpaw wouldn't be considered a big splash move, it is a solid trade option that could allow Jose Butto to remain in the bullpen and Tylor Megill, who is currently the Mets' fifth starter, to shift to a relief role.
The Mets are running out of time to swing trades and Rogers is on the table as a possible plan to bring in starting pitching help.