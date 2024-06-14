Mets Rival Called 'Best Guess' To Land New York Superstar This Summer
The New York Mets could end up dealing away one of the top sluggers in baseball this summer.
New York is in a tough spot and seems poised to be one of baseball's biggest sellers this summer ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline. Although a move would be disappointing, it seems like superstar slugger Pete Alonso could be on the move.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman attempted to predict where Alonso could be moved to and called the Chicago Cubs his "best guess."
"It’s anyone’s guess if Alonso is going anywhere, but the team most often linked to him is the Cubs, and they still could use a bopper," Heyman said. "Best guess: Cubs. Other guesses: (Houston Astros) (and) (Seattle Mariners)."
Alonso has been linked to the Cubs in the past and it sounds like a real possibility he could be moved. The Mets have struggled so far this season and seem to be poised to have a firesale. Alonso likely would bring in the largest return for the Mets despite being a free agent at the end of the season.
Although Alonso has developed into a fan-favorite in New York, it seems like his days with the club are numbered. There have been rumblings about a possible contract extension with the Mets but the two sides seemingly have not made much progress.
If the Mets don't go on a winning streak soon, it sounds like Alonso could be on the way out of town and possibly even to Chicago.
More MLB: Mets All-Star Seen As 'Change-Of-Scenery' Option With Deal Becoming Likely