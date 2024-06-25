Mets Slugger's Obsessive Hitting Approach Rubbing Off On Teammates
J.D. Martinez's offense has been a difference-maker for the Mets this season.
Heading into New York’s Subway Series showdown against the cross-town rival Yankees on Tuesday, Martinez’s .290 batting average and .870 OPS leads the Mets among players with more than 35 at-bats.
But a quote from Brandon Nimmo in a June 25 article from The Athletic’s Will Sammon suggests that Martinez's off-field approach may be even more meaningful.
“What I’ve continued to try and get around him, is just more of when you’re going up to the plate or when you’re going through your work, the mental process that he goes through,” Nimmo said of Martinez. “He’s someone, it’s like 10 a.m. every day, he goes and he hits on his own. And then he comes into the field and hits some more.
Much has been made of Martinez’s borderline obsessive hitting approach in recent years. A 2018 article from NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich quotes Martinez saying his pregame hitting preparation, “literally starts from after the game.”
“I get every at-bat sent to me from the game,” said Martinez, who was then playing for the Boston Red Sox. “I’ll go home, I’ll watch every at-bat, kind of break down the game… then after that… I want to look at the pitcher that day and see what he’s featuring, see what his stuff is. Then after that it’s kinda go to bed and you know visualize in a sense of me facing that pitcher and what I’m trying to do off the pitcher and kind just go to bed thinking about that.”
Martinez’s dedication to mastering his craft hasn’t gone unnoticed by Nimmo.
“It’s something [Martinez is] continually trying to master and knows that he’ll never get to the end of that but is constantly pursuing being a better version of himself for that day, for that specific pitcher,” Nimmo told The Athletic.
“And he understands that it’s not one swing for everybody and for every pitcher; there are different swings for different pitchers and different situations. And he knows that the swing is constantly evolving and constantly with his body, where you’re at in the season, and he’s constantly trying to stay on top of it. For me, just watching him go about this, just opens my eyes to how many different ways there are to do it, but that there are commonalities between successful hitters, and it’s their will to compete and be adaptable with the game.”
Because the 36-year-old Martinez signed a one-year deal with the Mets in March, it’s unknown whether he’ll remain with the team after this 2024 season.
But even if Martinez doesn’t return, Nimmo’s quote shows that he has already made a lasting impact.