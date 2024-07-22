Mets' Star Addresses Contract Situation Amid Struggles
It hasn't been a typical year for this homegrown New York Mets' star.
On Sunday, the latest example of first baseman Pete Alonso's struggles in 2024 were on full-display, as he failed to drive in a runner in scoring position on three separate occasions.
And this is nothing new; the 29-year-old is slashing an anemic .213/.339/.362 with a .701 OPS with runners in scoring position this season.
On top of this rough slash line, Alonso's on-base percentage (.318), slugging percentage (.448) and OPS (.766) in 98 games are all well below his career norms (.339 OBP, .518 slugging, .857 OPS).
When asked by reporters if his contract situation has been weighing on him at all this year, Alonso dismissed this notion.
"Oh, no, I don't think I'm putting any sort of pressure on myself at all when it comes to that," Alonso said. "For me, the only thing I'm worried about is doing the best I can to win baseball games. For me, whatever happens with that happens. I just want to be the best version of myself every day to help this team win."
Alonso is set to become a free agent after the season. He has made it clear he wants to stay with the Mets and is hoping he will not be traded in the next eight days. The latter appears to be unlikely at this point with New York holding the tie-breaker for the third and final NL Wild Card spot entering play on Monday.
According to The New York Post, Alonso turned down a seven-year, $158 million extension offer that the Mets made him ahead of the 2023 trade deadline. He bet on himself, but is not having his usual big campaign at the plate in a contract-year.
The Mets are trying to push for a postseason spot down the stretch, and they need Alonso to figure things out offensively if they want to reach October.