Mets Starting Pitcher Set To Be Activated From Injured List
Tylor Megill is back with the Mets but won't start for the big-league club until either Sunday or Monday, according to manager Carlos Mendoza.
Megill, who has been sidelined with a right shoulder strain since early April, was forced to exit his first start of the season after four innings of one-run ball against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 31 at Citi Field.
The 28-year-old right-hander has impressed during his rehab assignment, excelling in four starts across the minors. He allowed just one earned run on nine hits over 14 innings, achieving a stellar 0.64 ERA. Megill also struck out 23 batters while issuing only one walk, demonstrating his readiness to return to the majors.
The Mets, who have been struggling this season, especially with their starting pitchers giving up a lot of walks, are in desperate need of Megill's stability.
Joey Lucchesi's recent struggles against the Phillies, coupled with Jose Butto being sent back to the minors and Adrian Houser’s disastrous start to his Mets career, have left the team scrambling for effective starting options.
Regardless of the day Megill pitches for New York, it will be on the road. If he returns on Sunday, he will pitch in the series finale against the Miami Marlins. If his return is delayed until Monday, he will start the opening game of a three-game set against the Cleveland Guardians.
The Mets and their fans are hopeful that Megill's return will help turn around a season marked by pitching woes and provide the much-needed boost to their beleaguered rotation.