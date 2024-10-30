Mets’ Mark Vientos Sends Message to Fans in Heartfelt Letter
It has been 10 days since the New York Mets’ improbable run to the NLCS ended with a Game 6 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers. After taking time to reflect on the season, Mark Vientos felt compelled to send a message to fans.
On Wednesday, the 24-year-old third baseman published a letter in The Players' Tribune—a decade-old sports media company founded by New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter that provides athletes with a platform to connect directly with their fans, in their own words.
Coming off his best season as a big leaguer, Vientos addressed various topics in detail, including his upbringing as a die-hard Mets fan, the highs and lows of bouncing between the majors and minor leagues, the unforgettable wins his team experienced in 2024, and his emotional reaction in the locker room after being eliminated.
At the heart of his message was a sincere thank you to Mets fans, whom he credited for helping him and his teammates succeed:
“Our fans, all year long, but especially during the playoffs? You guys were absolutely incredible. I love New York so much. I love playing in this city more than I could ever explain,” Vientos wrote. “Just the energy that our fans bring to the game, the passion. It’s something I can feel, and it honestly makes me a better player. I love everything about it—the pressure, the expectations, the way that baseball is seen as more than just a game, all of it.”
Vientos, who was initially left off the team’s Opening Day roster, made the most of his 111 regular season games after being called up from Triple-A, posting a .266/.322/.516 slash line with 27 homers and 71 RBIs.
In October, he took his performance to another level, slashing .327/.362/.636 with a .998 OPS, five home runs, and 14 RBIs in his first 13 postseason games with the Mets. He delivered several clutch hits during their postseason run, including a grand slam that helped even the series in Game 2 of the NLCS.
As the Mets head into the offseason, several questions loom—most notably whether the team will retain slugger Pete Alonso and/or pursue other big names in free agency. Regardless of the financial direction the front office pursues, it is safe to assume that Vientos will be a key part of the team’s plans for 2025. The rising star third baseman conveyed his enthusiasm for contributing to a winning culture in Queens.
“I am so excited for the future of this team, and everyone here, everyone in that clubhouse, we all can sense that something great is in store. That we’re building something special,” Vientos wrote.
“We don’t shy away from it. We embrace it. We’re not afraid to be thinking big, and right now we’re looking to create a legacy of Mets baseball,” the third baseman added. “We want to make it so people come into this organization and know there’s a certain level in terms of how you need to play and dedicate yourself to winning. We want to mold that mentality in New York and do big things.”