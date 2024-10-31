New York Mets Sign Veteran Hurler to Major League Contract
The New York Mets wasted no time by adding some bullpen depth for the 2025 season.
New York announced on Thursday that they have signed veteran right-handed relief pitcher Dylan Covey to a one-year major league deal.
Covey did not pitch in the major leagues last season as he was recovering from a shoulder strain that he suffered during spring training with the Philadelphia Phillies. He was eventually placed on the 60-day injured list on June 1.
The righty did make 18 minor league relief appearances across three affiliates of the Phillies in 2024 and went 0-2 with a 2.66 ERA, 19 strikeouts and nine walks.
Despite Covey's injury-riddled season, he has shown flashes of being a reliable arm out of the bullpen and is someone the Mets could use to shore up their organization's bullpen depth.
In 2023, the 33-year-old made just one appearance for the Los Angeles Dodgers before being claimed off waivers by the Phillies on May 20, 2023. With the Phillies, Covey went 1-3 and posted a 3.69 ERA in 39 innings pitched with 27 strikeouts and a 1.51 WHIP in 28 appearances in that season.
Before pitching for the Phillies and Dodgers, Covey spent the 2017-2019 seasons with the Chicago White Sox as a starter/reliever and tossed 14 innings for the Boston Red Sox in 2020.
Covey also pitched for the Rakuten Monkeys of the Chinese Professional Baseball League in 2021 and 2022. During those two seasons, Covey made 33 starts, going 16-10 with a 3.63 ERA in 198.1 innings and had 138 strikeouts.
Throughout his major league career, Covey owns an abysmal 7-32 record with a 6.18 ERA, 214 strikeouts and 133 walks in 307.1 innings pitched. He was also originally drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of the University of San Diego.