Mets top prospect receives promising injury update
With all of the injury news the New York Mets have experienced so far in 2025, it's hard to keep track of injury news regarding all of the team's top prospects.
One of these top prospects is Ronny Mauricio, the Mets' No. 9 overall prospect who suffered a torn ACL while playing Winter Ball after the 2023 MLB season. He then missed the entire 2024 campaign, largely because he needed a second surgery to remove scar tissue.
Soon after this, Mauricio experienced inflammation in his knee, which slowed his recovery timeline down and prompted him to miss all of the 2025 spring training. However, per an April 27 post from the Mets' X account, Mauricio has now made his return to the field.
"INF Ronny Mauricio has been placed on a minor league rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie," the X post wrote.
The 24-year-old shortstop received 101 at-bats during the end of the 2023 season, where he hit .248 with a .643 OPS and 2 home runs.
And it didn't take long to get back up to playing speed, as Mauricio smacked a single up the middle in the first at-bat of his April 27 game with St. Lucie.
Given how crowded the Mets' infield already is, they have no reason to rush Mauricio back to the field and up to the team's big league roster. One would imagine that he'll spent the 2025 season rehabbing in the minor leagues before so that the team can ensure he's fully healthy before deciding what his future holds.