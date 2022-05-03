Mets’ Trevor May Headed For MRI

NEW YORK — The Mets could be on the verge of losing one of their premiere setup men to the injured list.

Following another rough outing in relief for Trevor May, who allowed two runs during the Mets’ 5-2 loss to the Braves on Monday night, the righty revealed that he has been pitching through an injury that hasn’t gotten better. As a result, he will head for an MRI on Tuesday.

“I’m not feeling 100 percent healthy. Trying to work through some stuff. Not really battling through it," May said. "It’s hard to compete when you’re just worried if something is going to hurt when you throw, to the point where I’m not very comfortable throwing my best pitches and taking too much time in between pitches to reset and try to get a little bit of energy to throw another one. By the end [of my outing] I was hoping that the ball was hit to someone. That’s no way to throw in a major league game."

May, 32, has had a rough go of things in the early portion of his 2022 campaign, posting an 8.64 ERA across 8.1 innings.

The righty injured his right triceps in an appearance on April 11. And while he was able to avoid an IL stint the first time around, this ailment hasn’t fully healed and is effecting his performance on the mound.

"I’ll do anything to get back to feeling like me...I need to know what to do to feel good again... I just want to go out there and go after guys. That’s all I want."

The Mets have a doubleheader with the Braves on Tuesday. With David Peterson coming up as the 27th man to start one of these games, the Mets will likely need to make another roster move to get an extra relief arm in their bullpen with May unavailable.

Pending the results of May’s MRI, the Mets must prepare for a contingency plan if they lose one of their main setup arms to injury.

