MLB Insider Identifies Mets Trade Targets, says Steve Cohen is on a 'Mission'

It sounds like the Mets will mull the possibility of acquiring another bat prior to the August 2 trade deadline.

As ESPN insider Buster Olney speculated on Wednesday, the Mets could potentially target Cincinnati Reds infielder Mike Moustakas or Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward in a trade this season.

“It’s pretty evident that the Mets’ owner is on a mission to win a World Series and will do whatever it takes to win a championship. ... The Mets could swap for a coveted Reds asset and agree to absorb some of the $50 million owed to Mike Moustakas. Or maybe they take on some of the money left on Jason Heyward’s deal to land a player in a Cubs deal … Whatever. The Mets are going to do something.”

The Mets' offense is currently tied for the fourth-best mark in baseball with a .248 batting average. But they haven't hit for enough power through the early portion of the season, ranking 13th with a .705 OPS and 20th with just 31 home runs.

Moustakas is making $16 million this year and is owed $18 million in 2023. He also has a $20 million club option for the following season. He could come cheap assets-wise with the cost-cutting Reds looking to shed payroll.

The 33-year-old is a left-handed bat with pop, which is a need in the Mets' lineup. But through his last 88 games, he has only hit nine homers. Albeit, Moustakas cracked 35 bombs in his last full season in 2019. He also plays second and third base, and is slashing .258/.343/.416 through 26 games this year.

As for Heyward, who's primarily a right fielder, this acquisition makes less sense. Heyward is still owed $22 million in 2023, and has not produced after signing a massive eight-year, $184 million contract with Chicago ahead of the 2016 season.

Heyward's Cubs teammate, catcher Willson Contreras, who has one more year of control left in 2023, would be a better fit. The Mets have gotten little-to-no offensive production out of the catcher position this season, and primary backstop James McCann underwent wrist surgery on Tuesday that will sideline him for six weeks. Contreras is a much cheaper, and more productive option than the latter two trade targets mentioned. The two-time All-Star has 20-plus homer power, as well as an .811 career OPS. But he will likely cost a top prospect in the very least.

The Cubs are currently in a rebuild and struck a deal with the Mets at last year's deadline, which saw New York send 2020 first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong to Chicago for Javier Baez.

The Mets have gotten off to a 24-14 start to the regular season. They entered play on Wednesday night in first place, with a six game lead on the Phillies in the National League East.

Last year, the Mets held onto first place in the NL East for 103 days. However, they finished the season with a losing record.

Cohen is not going to let another playoff berth slip away, and will likely spend what it takes to put his team over the top. He has already done so, as the Mets' luxury tax payroll is $289 million as of this date.

Nimmo Back

The Mets dodged a bullet after Brandon Nimmo left the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader with a right quad contusion.

Nimmo's X-Rays came back negative and he was back in the lineup the following day for the Mets after he tested the quad during pregame warmups. In his first at-bat, Nimmo worked a walk and subsequently advanced from first to third on Mark Canha's single.

Nimmo's availability is even more crucial for the Mets with Starling Marte on the bereavement list following the sudden passing of his grandmother.

Marte's ETA

Speaking of Marte, manager Buck Showalter said the right fielder is expected to rejoin the team on Thursday.

Showalter was unsure of Marte's exact time of arrival, so It's to be determined whether he will be activated for the Mets' series finale with the Cardinals or on Friday in Colorado.

