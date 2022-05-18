Skip to main content

MLB Insider Identifies Mets Trade Targets, says Steve Cohen is on a 'Mission'

This MLB insider identified some potential trade targets for the Mets, while adding that team owner Steve Cohen is on a "mission."

It sounds like the Mets will mull the possibility of acquiring another bat prior to the August 2 trade deadline. 

As ESPN insider Buster Olney speculated on Wednesday, the Mets could potentially target Cincinnati Reds infielder Mike Moustakas or Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward in a trade this season. 

“It’s pretty evident that the Mets’ owner is on a mission to win a World Series and will do whatever it takes to win a championship. ... The Mets could swap for a coveted Reds asset and agree to absorb some of the $50 million owed to Mike Moustakas. Or maybe they take on some of the money left on Jason Heyward’s deal to land a player in a Cubs deal … Whatever. The Mets are going to do something.”

The Mets' offense is currently tied for the fourth-best mark in baseball with a .248 batting average. But they haven't hit for enough power through the early portion of the season, ranking 13th with a .705 OPS and 20th with just 31 home runs. 

Moustakas is making $16 million this year and is owed $18 million in 2023. He also has a $20 million club option for the following season. He could come cheap assets-wise with the cost-cutting Reds looking to shed payroll. 

The 33-year-old is a left-handed bat with pop, which is a need in the Mets' lineup. But through his last 88 games, he has only hit nine homers. Albeit, Moustakas cracked 35 bombs in his last full season in 2019. He also plays second and third base, and is slashing .258/.343/.416 through 26 games this year. 

As for Heyward, who's primarily a right fielder, this acquisition makes less sense. Heyward is still owed $22 million in 2023, and has not produced after signing a massive eight-year, $184 million contract with Chicago ahead of the 2016 season. 

Heyward's Cubs teammate, catcher Willson Contreras, who has one more year of control left in 2023, would be a better fit. The Mets have gotten little-to-no offensive production out of the catcher position this season, and primary backstop James McCann underwent wrist surgery on Tuesday that will sideline him for six weeks. Contreras is a much cheaper, and more productive option than the latter two trade targets mentioned. The two-time All-Star has 20-plus homer power, as well as an .811 career OPS. But he will likely cost a top prospect in the very least. 

The Cubs are currently in a rebuild and struck a deal with the Mets at last year's deadline, which saw New York send 2020 first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong to Chicago for Javier Baez. 

The Mets have gotten off to a 24-14 start to the regular season. They entered play on Wednesday night in first place, with a six game lead on the Phillies in the National League East.

Last year, the Mets held onto first place in the NL East for 103 days. However, they finished the season with a losing record.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cohen is not going to let another playoff berth slip away, and will likely spend what it takes to put his team over the top. He has already done so, as the Mets' luxury tax payroll is $289 million as of this date. 

Nimmo Back

The Mets dodged a bullet after Brandon Nimmo left the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader with a right quad contusion. 

Nimmo's X-Rays came back negative and he was back in the lineup the following day for the Mets after he tested the quad during pregame warmups. In his first at-bat, Nimmo worked a walk and subsequently advanced from first to third on Mark Canha's single. 

Nimmo's availability is even more crucial for the Mets with Starling Marte on the bereavement list following the sudden passing of his grandmother. 

Marte's ETA

Speaking of Marte, manager Buck Showalter said the right fielder is expected to rejoin the team on Thursday. 

Showalter was unsure of Marte's exact time of arrival, so It's to be determined whether he will be activated for the Mets' series finale with the Cardinals or on Friday in Colorado.

Read More:

Buck Showalter on Slumping Francisco Lindor: ‘He’ll Figure it out’

- Mets' Brandon Nimmo Dealing With Right Quad Contusion

- Mets’ Jacob deGrom’s Latest MRI Shows ‘Continued Healing’

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Mike MoustakasJason HeywardWillson ContrerasBrandon NimmoStarling MarteNew York Mets

Read More

MLB Insider Identifies Mets Trade Targets, says Steve Cohen is on a 'Mission'

32 minutes ago

Mets Manager Buck Showalter on Slumping Francisco Lindor: ‘He’ll Figure it out’

11 hours ago

Mets Settle for Split in Doubleheader With Cardinals

20 hours ago
May 15, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) looks on during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field.
News

Mets Manager Buck Showalter on Slumping Francisco Lindor: ‘He’ll Figure it out’

By Pat Ragazzo11 hours ago
The Mets settled for a split in their doubleheader with the Cardinals on Tuesday.
News

Mets Settle for Split in Doubleheader With Cardinals

By Pat Ragazzo20 hours ago
Mets' Brandon Nimmo exits Game 2 of New York's doubleheader with the Cardinals after fouling a pitch off the inside of his right knee.
News

Mets' Brandon Nimmo Dealing With Right Quad Contusion

By Pat Ragazzo22 hours ago
Why ex-Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is currently not close to signing with a team in free agency.
News

Ex-Mets Outfielder Michael Conforto Could Still Play This Season

By Pat RagazzoMay 17, 2022
Mar 22, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the spring training game against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mets’ Jacob deGrom’s Latest MRI Shows ‘Continued Healing’

By Pat RagazzoMay 17, 2022
Colin Holderman made his MLB debut on Sunday with the Mets.
News

How Colin Holderman can carve out Role in Mets' Bullpen

By Rob PiersallMay 16, 2022
Mets' Jacob deGrom
News

Mets' Jacob deGrom to Receive Follow-Up MRI Monday

By Pat RagazzoMay 16, 2022
Mets' Tylor Megill endures nightmarish outing in career-worst start.
News

Mets Place Tylor Megill on IL With Biceps Inflammation

By Pat RagazzoMay 15, 2022