MLB Insider: New York Mets have scouted these two starting pitchers.

The New York Mets' pitching depth is now a major concern after losing Max Scherzer for six to eight weeks due to an oblique strain.

And although the trade deadline is still several months away, there are two starting pitchers on tanking teams, who will likely be available on the block sooner rather than later.

Oakland Athletics' Frankie Montas and Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle were both recently scouted by the Mets, as New York Post columnist Jon Heyman reported.

Adding Montas would be a significant move for the Mets, as he is one of the best young starters in the game of baseball. The 29-year-old has a 3.67 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 53 strikeouts across eight starts in 2022. Last season, the righty went 13-9 with a 3.37 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 207 strikeouts across 187 innings.

The Mets already acquired another talented pitcher from the A's in Chris Bassitt, who is now New York's No. 1 starter with Scherzer and Jacob deGrom on the I.L. They could go back for more by targeting Montas, who has one more year of control beyond this season.

As for Mahle, he hasn't gotten off to an ideal start this season, posting a 5.23 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across nine outings. But the righty had an excellent 2021 campaign with a 13-6 record, 3.75 ERA and 210 strikeouts across 180 innings. The 27-year-old also carries an extra year of control with his final season of arbitration coming in 2023.

Based off where MLB's calendar currently stands, the Mets are unlikely to give up any major assets to acquire significant starting pitching help at this point in time. But if Scherzer, deGrom or Tylor Megill suffer any setbacks in their timelines, the Mets could begin exploring ways to upgrade their rotation on the trade market. For now, they're likely to stick with internal options such as David Peterson and Trevor Williams. They also signed veteran righty Trevor Cahill to a minor league deal recently as well.

