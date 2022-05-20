Skip to main content

MLB Insider: New York Mets Have Scouted These Two Starting Pitchers

MLB Insider: New York Mets have scouted these two starting pitchers.

The New York Mets' pitching depth is now a major concern after losing Max Scherzer for six to eight weeks due to an oblique strain. 

And although the trade deadline is still several months away, there are two starting pitchers on tanking teams, who will likely be available on the block sooner rather than later. 

Oakland Athletics' Frankie Montas and Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle were both recently scouted by the Mets, as New York Post columnist Jon Heyman reported. 

Adding Montas would be a significant move for the Mets, as he is one of the best young starters in the game of baseball. The 29-year-old has a 3.67 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 53 strikeouts across eight starts in 2022. Last season, the righty went 13-9 with a 3.37 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 207 strikeouts across 187 innings. 

The Mets already acquired another talented pitcher from the A's in Chris Bassitt, who is now New York's No. 1 starter with Scherzer and Jacob deGrom on the I.L. They could go back for more by targeting Montas, who has one more year of control beyond this season. 

As for Mahle, he hasn't gotten off to an ideal start this season, posting a 5.23 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across nine outings. But the righty had an excellent 2021 campaign with a 13-6 record, 3.75 ERA and 210 strikeouts across 180 innings. The 27-year-old also carries an extra year of control with his final season of arbitration coming in 2023. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Based off where MLB's calendar currently stands, the Mets are unlikely to give up any major assets to acquire significant starting pitching help at this point in time. But if Scherzer, deGrom or Tylor Megill suffer any setbacks in their timelines, the Mets could begin exploring ways to upgrade their rotation on the trade market. For now, they're likely to stick with internal options such as David Peterson and Trevor Williams. They also signed veteran righty Trevor Cahill to a minor league deal recently as well. 

Read More:

Mets Sign Trevor Cahill, How They Could Address Pitching After Losing Max Scherzer

- Pete Alonso Crushes Monster Walk-Off Home Run To Lift Mets To Series Win

- Mets Lose Ace Max Scherzer for 6 to 8 Weeks With Oblique Strain

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Frankie MontasTyler MahleMax ScherzerNew York Mets

Read More

MLB Insider: New York Mets Have Scouted These Two Starting Pitchers

just now

New York Mets Sign Trevor Cahill, How They Could Address Pitching After Losing Max Scherzer

13 hours ago

See It: Pete Alonso Crushes Monster Walk-Off Home Run To Lift New York Mets To Series Win

13 hours ago
The New York Mets signed Trevor Cahill. Find out how they could address their pitching staff after losing Max Scherzer.
News

New York Mets Sign Trevor Cahill, How They Could Address Pitching After Losing Max Scherzer

By Pat Ragazzo13 hours ago
See It: Pete Alonso crushes monster walk-off home run to lift New York Mets to series win over St. Louis Cardinals.
News

See It: Pete Alonso Crushes Monster Walk-Off Home Run To Lift New York Mets To Series Win

By Pat Ragazzo13 hours ago
May 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) is taken out because of an injury in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
News

Mets Lose Ace Max Scherzer for 6 to 8 Weeks With Oblique Strain

By Pat Ragazzo17 hours ago
May 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) is taken out because of an injury in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
News

Mets' Max Scherzer Pulls Himself From Start With Left Side Discomfort

By Pat RagazzoMay 18, 2022
May 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Red third baseman Mike Moustakas (9) waits his turn at bat on the dugout steps during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
News

MLB Insider Identifies Mets Trade Targets, says Steve Cohen is on a 'Mission'

By Pat Ragazzo11 hours ago
May 15, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) looks on during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field.
News

Mets Manager Buck Showalter on Slumping Francisco Lindor: ‘He’ll Figure it out’

By Pat RagazzoMay 18, 2022
The Mets settled for a split in their doubleheader with the Cardinals on Tuesday.
News

Mets Settle for Split in Doubleheader With Cardinals

By Pat RagazzoMay 17, 2022
Mets' Brandon Nimmo exits Game 2 of New York's doubleheader with the Cardinals after fouling a pitch off the inside of his right knee.
News

Mets' Brandon Nimmo Dealing With Right Quad Contusion

By Pat RagazzoMay 17, 2022